South Park

Enough of Tegridy Farms

Season 23 E 6 • 11/07/2019

The citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

00:27

Shelley's Brew
South ParkS23 E5

Shelley brews up a potion to get revenge on her Father and the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
00:53

It's a Halloween Miracle
South ParkS23 E5

As Randy broods about his problems with his daughter, Towelie discovers there may be a way to save the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
00:57

Mummy's Can Smell Fun
South ParkS23 E5

Butters tries to talk to the guys about his situation, but as he starts to have a good time, the Mummy shows up.
10/31/2019
01:54

It's a Nightmare
South ParkS23 E5

Randy, at his wits end, takes his daughter to the police station and tells them all about her marijuana problem. Shelley, as part of her punishment, is forced to spend the night in jail.
10/31/2019
00:41

We're Here For the Halloween Special
South ParkS23 E5

As the Halloween Special Begins, Towelie makes a startling discovery.
10/31/2019
00:23

I Have Problems
South ParkS23 E5

While they spend Halloween night in jail, Butters complains to Shelley about the Mummy.
10/31/2019
00:57

There's Something Wrong With the Special
South ParkS23 E5

As the Halloween Special party gets into full swing, Randy and Towelie are attacked by nightmares.
10/31/2019
01:59

Something Going On at the Marsh Farm
South ParkS23 E5

Not able to deal with the Halloween Special, Randy calls the police for help. Shelley realizes she is the only one that can save her dad and Towelie
10/31/2019
01:09

Nothing to See Here
South ParkS23 E5

After everything calms down at the Marsh Farm, Butters tries to make amends with the Mummy.
10/31/2019
00:59

November 3rd
South ParkS23 E5

Randy finally wakes up after the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
00:29

Enough of Tegridy Farms
South ParkS23 E6

The Mayor has evidence that Randy blew up his neighbor’s yards in protest over homegrown weed and then blamed it on a Mexican Joker. Now the citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/07/2019
02:21

Tegridy Breakfast
South ParkS23 E6

As new evidence comes to light, Randy gets arrested, in the middle of a live-stream, for all the things he's done over the past few months.
11/07/2019
00:48

Sell the Farm
South ParkS23 E6

With Randy awaiting trial, Sharon, Shelley, and Stan are hopeful that everything will work out for their family.
11/07/2019
01:36

It's Called DARVO
South ParkS23 E6

Waiting for his trail, Randy turns to the one person who may be able to help him get out of trouble - The President.
11/07/2019
02:04

We Got Lasagna!
South ParkS23 E6

The town turns out to support the Marsh family, but the White's feel slighted.
11/07/2019
01:16

Look at the Peruvian Hairless
South ParkS23 E6

On Cartman's suggestion, the White's look for a way to fill the hole in their family.
11/07/2019
00:57

You're Not the President of the United States
South ParkS23 E6

Without marijuana, reality comes crashing down on Randy.
11/07/2019
01:51

Being a White is the Hardest Thing Ever
South ParkS23 E6

The White's struggle to explain just how hard it is to be a White to their newly adopted son, Alejandro.
11/07/2019
00:46

I'm NEVER as Bad as President
South ParkS23 E6

After a few days in prison, Randy begins to realize who is really to blame for all his actions.
11/07/2019
01:26

Now There Will Be More Whites
South ParkS23 E6

The Whites do not feel like Alejandro understands what it means to be a White, so they devise a plan to teach him about responsibility.
11/07/2019
01:15

Just What the Doctor Ordered
South ParkS23 E6

Rudy Giuliani offers some "help" to Randy.
11/07/2019