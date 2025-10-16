South Park
South Park Sucks Now
Season 28 E 2 • 11/01/2025
If you've come here then you're likely joining the chorus of voices that's fed up with the direction our town is going. We all want change in our community. And now, there's an opportunity to truly make your voices heard... so get crypto?
More
Watching
01:08
Jesus' Double DateSouth ParkS28 E1
To cheer Jesus up, PC Principal and Strong Christian Woman set him up with a newly converted Christian woman.
10/16/2025
01:07
Strong Christian WomanSouth ParkS28 E1
Jesus asks PC Principal for advice and is introduced to the school's Vice Principal, Strong Christian Woman.
10/16/2025
01:45
Peter Thiel Knows What He's DoingSouth ParkS28 E1
Peter Thiel gets access to all the school's data and video feeds but he needs more information and only the Vice President can help.
10/16/2025
01:20
Are You Questioning My Faith?South ParkS28 E1
PC Principal and Jesus throwdown in the bathroom at the Cheesecake Factory.
10/16/2025
02:58
Shit on Your NoseSouth ParkS28 E2
The President and Satan get pulled away from the renovations at the White House to deal with a matter of National Security. Afraid of being exposed, the Vice President and Peter Thiel are forced to change their plans.
10/31/2025
01:29
Our Crypto AdvisorSouth ParkS28 E2
Stan and Kenny hire Kyle's Cousin Kyle to help them launch the South Park Sucks Now cryptocurrency.
11/01/2025
02:11
Recto-plasmSouth ParkS28 E2
Paranormal Investigators are called to the White House to solve the mystery of the Woman in the Hat. The investigation uncovers something truly frightening and Fox News is there to cover it.
11/01/2025
02:12
A Big Crypto DumpSouth ParkS28 E2
Kyle's Cousin Kyle heads to the White House to meet with the Strategic Adviser for Cryptocurrency. Meanwhile Stan and Kenny are worried that their chances of getting rich are about to crash along with their cryptocoin.
11/01/2025
02:42
Nope. Let's Stop This!South ParkS28 E2
The President and his cabinet summon the spirit of the East Wing and a massive cryptocurrency scandal is exposed. Fox News outs the person to blame, and everything still sucks.
11/01/2025