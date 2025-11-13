South Park
You Want Me On Your Team
Season 28 E 4 • 11/27/2025
Excited to win $5000 the boys form a a team for the annual South Park Turkey Trot.
02:42
FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS ALERTSouth ParkS28 E3
Fox News tries to cope with some upsetting news until the President reassures them it's just Fake News.
11/13/2025
01:32
Bluey On TrialSouth ParkS28 E3
Butters confesses to making the original AI videos of Red and explains that he was inspired by the fake AI videos Cartman amde to skip school.
11/13/2025
01:31
The Boy is Fat and AuthoritativeSouth ParkS28 E3
In an attempt to throw off any suspicion, Peter Thiel creates Sora 2 videos of Cartman reassuring everyone that Cartman is recovering and safe. Meanwhile Cartman is pissed that anyone can make him do anything... for free.
11/13/2025
01:25
We Have Trump's Approval NowSouth ParkS28 E3
Peter Thiel continues to make Sora 2 videos of Cartman. Meanwhile, the relationship between the president and the Vice President heats up.
11/13/2025
01:24
We Need to Respect Each OtherSouth ParkS28 E3
After Red and the other girls make an AI video about Kyle, the boys decide to fight fire with fire.
11/13/2025
01:52
Sending The Department of WarSouth ParkS28 E4
The Secretary of War demands Peter Thiel be released from the Park County Jail, but Chief Harris has some issues with that order.
11/27/2025
01:01
This is OUR ContentSouth ParkS28 E4
With the South Park Turkey Trot in full swing, ICE shows up to support the Department of War and get some more "likes".
11/27/2025
00:44
I'm Not a Runner!South ParkS28 E4
Tolkien tries to catch Cartman and get this game console back.
11/27/2025
01:16
Fire the Tear GasSouth ParkS28 E4
Pete Hegseth goes to war against the South Park Turkey Trot.
11/27/2025
01:18
Breaking Down the ScienceSouth ParkS28 E4
The morning of the big South Park Turkey Trot, everyone is ready for a great race - except for the boys who are missing a teammate.
11/27/2025