South Park
We Have Trump's Approval Now
Season 28 E 3 • 11/13/2025
Peter Thiel continues to make Sora 2 videos of Cartman. Meanwhile, the relationship between the president and the Vice President heats up.
More
Watching
01:42
South Park Sucks NowSouth ParkS28 E2
If you've come here then you're likely joining the chorus of voices that's fed up with the direction our town is going. We all want change in our community. And now, there's an opportunity to truly make your voices heard... so get crypto?
11/01/2025
01:29
Our Crypto AdvisorSouth ParkS28 E2
Stan and Kenny hire Kyle's Cousin Kyle to help them launch the South Park Sucks Now cryptocurrency.
11/01/2025
02:11
Recto-plasmSouth ParkS28 E2
Paranormal Investigators are called to the White House to solve the mystery of the Woman in the Hat. The investigation uncovers something truly frightening and Fox News is there to cover it.
11/01/2025
02:12
A Big Crypto DumpSouth ParkS28 E2
Kyle's Cousin Kyle heads to the White House to meet with the Strategic Adviser for Cryptocurrency. Meanwhile Stan and Kenny are worried that their chances of getting rich are about to crash along with their cryptocoin.
11/01/2025
02:42
Nope. Let's Stop This!South ParkS28 E2
The President and his cabinet summon the spirit of the East Wing and a massive cryptocurrency scandal is exposed. Fox News outs the person to blame, and everything still sucks.
11/01/2025
02:58
This is Really EasySouth ParkS28 E3
Butters pranks Red with a generative AI video. To get him back, Red embarasses Butters in front of the whole school with an AI video of her own.
11/13/2025
02:42
FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS ALERTSouth ParkS28 E3
Fox News tries to cope with some upsetting news until the President reassures them it's just Fake News.
11/13/2025
01:32
Bluey On TrialSouth ParkS28 E3
Butters confesses to making the original AI videos of Red and explains that he was inspired by the fake AI videos Cartman amde to skip school.
11/13/2025
01:31
The Boy is Fat and AuthoritativeSouth ParkS28 E3
In an attempt to throw off any suspicion, Peter Thiel creates Sora 2 videos of Cartman reassuring everyone that Cartman is recovering and safe. Meanwhile Cartman is pissed that anyone can make him do anything... for free.
11/13/2025
01:24
We Need to Respect Each OtherSouth ParkS28 E3
After Red and the other girls make an AI video about Kyle, the boys decide to fight fire with fire.
11/13/2025