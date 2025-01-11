Bluey On Trial

South Park

Butters confesses to making the original AI videos of Red and explains that he was inspired by the fake AI videos Cartman amde to skip school.

01:42

South Park Sucks Now
South ParkS28 E2

If you've come here then you're likely joining the chorus of voices that's fed up with the direction our town is going. We all want change in our community. And now, there's an opportunity to truly make your voices heard... so get crypto?
11/01/2025
01:29

Our Crypto Advisor
South ParkS28 E2

Stan and Kenny hire Kyle's Cousin Kyle to help them launch the South Park Sucks Now cryptocurrency.
11/01/2025
02:11

Recto-plasm
South ParkS28 E2

Paranormal Investigators are called to the White House to solve the mystery of the Woman in the Hat. The investigation uncovers something truly frightening and Fox News is there to cover it.
11/01/2025
02:12

A Big Crypto Dump
South ParkS28 E2

Kyle's Cousin Kyle heads to the White House to meet with the Strategic Adviser for Cryptocurrency. Meanwhile Stan and Kenny are worried that their chances of getting rich are about to crash along with their cryptocoin.
11/01/2025
02:42

Nope. Let's Stop This!
South ParkS28 E2

The President and his cabinet summon the spirit of the East Wing and a massive cryptocurrency scandal is exposed. Fox News outs the person to blame, and everything still sucks.
11/01/2025
02:58

This is Really Easy
South ParkS28 E3

Butters pranks Red with a generative AI video. To get him back, Red embarasses Butters in front of the whole school with an AI video of her own.
11/13/2025
02:42

FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS ALERT
South ParkS28 E3

Fox News tries to cope with some upsetting news until the President reassures them it's just Fake News.
11/13/2025
01:31

The Boy is Fat and Authoritative
South ParkS28 E3

In an attempt to throw off any suspicion, Peter Thiel creates Sora 2 videos of Cartman reassuring everyone that Cartman is recovering and safe. Meanwhile Cartman is pissed that anyone can make him do anything... for free.
11/13/2025
01:25

We Have Trump's Approval Now
South ParkS28 E3

Peter Thiel continues to make Sora 2 videos of Cartman. Meanwhile, the relationship between the president and the Vice President heats up.
11/13/2025
01:24

We Need to Respect Each Other
South ParkS28 E3

After Red and the other girls make an AI video about Kyle, the boys decide to fight fire with fire.
11/13/2025
01:32

Bluey On Trial
South ParkS28 E3

