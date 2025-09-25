South Park

Shit on Your Nose

Season 28 E 2 • 10/31/2025

The President and Satan get pulled away from the renovations at the White House to deal with a matter of National Security. Afraid of being exposed, the Vice President and Peter Thiel are forced to change their plans.

01:53

A Boy or a Girl?
South ParkS27 E5

Fox News annonces the most popular topic of conversation in the United States. Meanwhile, the President realizes how much his life will change when the baby arrives.
09/25/2025
02:37

Carr Takes the Fall
South ParkS27 E5

Kyle tries to get an offensive bet removed and it leads to the highest levels of power.
09/25/2025
01:30

I Don't Like Carrots
South ParkS27 E5

Worried about the baby and what it will do to his lifestyle, the President's hatches another scheme that goes wrong.
09/25/2025
01:45

A Piece of Her Mind
South ParkS27 E5

As the kids rage about their bet being cancelled, Sheila finally finds the person responsible for the situation in the Middle East.
09/25/2025
02:48

6-7
South ParkS28 E1

As a new craze sweeps through South Park Elementary, the students are forced to attend a presentation on Satanic Numerology and the coming of the Antichrist.
10/15/2025
01:08

Jesus' Double Date
South ParkS28 E1

To cheer Jesus up, PC Principal and Strong Christian Woman set him up with a newly converted Christian woman.
10/16/2025
01:07

Strong Christian Woman
South ParkS28 E1

Jesus asks PC Principal for advice and is introduced to the school's Vice Principal, Strong Christian Woman.
10/16/2025
01:26

The Exorcism of Eric Cartman
South ParkS28 E1

Cartman and Peter Thiel meet.
10/16/2025
01:45

Peter Thiel Knows What He's Doing
South ParkS28 E1

Peter Thiel gets access to all the school's data and video feeds but he needs more information and only the Vice President can help.
10/16/2025
01:20

Are You Questioning My Faith?
South ParkS28 E1

PC Principal and Jesus throwdown in the bathroom at the Cheesecake Factory.
10/16/2025
02:58

01:42

South Park Sucks Now
South ParkS28 E2

If you've come here then you're likely joining the chorus of voices that's fed up with the direction our town is going. We all want change in our community. And now, there's an opportunity to truly make your voices heard... so get crypto?
11/01/2025
01:29

Our Crypto Advisor
South ParkS28 E2

Stan and Kenny hire Kyle's Cousin Kyle to help them launch the South Park Sucks Now cryptocurrency.
11/01/2025
02:11

Recto-plasm
South ParkS28 E2

Paranormal Investigators are called to the White House to solve the mystery of the Woman in the Hat. The investigation uncovers something truly frightening and Fox News is there to cover it.
11/01/2025
02:12

A Big Crypto Dump
South ParkS28 E2

Kyle's Cousin Kyle heads to the White House to meet with the Strategic Adviser for Cryptocurrency. Meanwhile Stan and Kenny are worried that their chances of getting rich are about to crash along with their cryptocoin.
11/01/2025
02:42

Nope. Let's Stop This!
South ParkS28 E2

The President and his cabinet summon the spirit of the East Wing and a massive cryptocurrency scandal is exposed. Fox News outs the person to blame, and everything still sucks.
11/01/2025