South Park
Shit on Your Nose
Season 28 E 2 • 10/31/2025
The President and Satan get pulled away from the renovations at the White House to deal with a matter of National Security. Afraid of being exposed, the Vice President and Peter Thiel are forced to change their plans.
More
Watching
01:53
A Boy or a Girl?South ParkS27 E5
Fox News annonces the most popular topic of conversation in the United States. Meanwhile, the President realizes how much his life will change when the baby arrives.
09/25/2025
02:37
Carr Takes the FallSouth ParkS27 E5
Kyle tries to get an offensive bet removed and it leads to the highest levels of power.
09/25/2025
01:30
I Don't Like CarrotsSouth ParkS27 E5
Worried about the baby and what it will do to his lifestyle, the President's hatches another scheme that goes wrong.
09/25/2025
01:45
A Piece of Her MindSouth ParkS27 E5
As the kids rage about their bet being cancelled, Sheila finally finds the person responsible for the situation in the Middle East.
09/25/2025
02:48
6-7South ParkS28 E1
As a new craze sweeps through South Park Elementary, the students are forced to attend a presentation on Satanic Numerology and the coming of the Antichrist.
10/15/2025
01:08
Jesus' Double DateSouth ParkS28 E1
To cheer Jesus up, PC Principal and Strong Christian Woman set him up with a newly converted Christian woman.
10/16/2025
01:07
Strong Christian WomanSouth ParkS28 E1
Jesus asks PC Principal for advice and is introduced to the school's Vice Principal, Strong Christian Woman.
10/16/2025
01:45
Peter Thiel Knows What He's DoingSouth ParkS28 E1
Peter Thiel gets access to all the school's data and video feeds but he needs more information and only the Vice President can help.
10/16/2025
01:20
Are You Questioning My Faith?South ParkS28 E1
PC Principal and Jesus throwdown in the bathroom at the Cheesecake Factory.
10/16/2025
02:58
Shit on Your NoseSouth ParkS28 E2
The President and Satan get pulled away from the renovations at the White House to deal with a matter of National Security. Afraid of being exposed, the Vice President and Peter Thiel are forced to change their plans.
10/31/2025
01:42
South Park Sucks NowSouth ParkS28 E2
If you've come here then you're likely joining the chorus of voices that's fed up with the direction our town is going. We all want change in our community. And now, there's an opportunity to truly make your voices heard... so get crypto?
11/01/2025
01:29
Our Crypto AdvisorSouth ParkS28 E2
Stan and Kenny hire Kyle's Cousin Kyle to help them launch the South Park Sucks Now cryptocurrency.
11/01/2025
02:11
Recto-plasmSouth ParkS28 E2
Paranormal Investigators are called to the White House to solve the mystery of the Woman in the Hat. The investigation uncovers something truly frightening and Fox News is there to cover it.
11/01/2025
02:12
A Big Crypto DumpSouth ParkS28 E2
Kyle's Cousin Kyle heads to the White House to meet with the Strategic Adviser for Cryptocurrency. Meanwhile Stan and Kenny are worried that their chances of getting rich are about to crash along with their cryptocoin.
11/01/2025