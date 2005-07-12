South Park

Molestation Demonstration

Season 10 E 1 • 03/22/2006

Detective Jarvis humps a doll to demonstrate molestation to the class.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:32

Daddy's Very Sick
South ParkS9 E14

Stan comes home after school to find his dad drunk on the couch.
12/07/2005
01:30

Anal Bleeding
South ParkS9 E14

Randy decides his only hope is to be cured by a bleeding Virgin Mary statue.
12/07/2005
00:59

Anal Miracle
South ParkS9 E14

Cardinal Mallory determines the bleeding statue is a miracle.
12/07/2005
00:47

Divine Ass Blood
South ParkS9 E14

Randy insists on visiting the statue in hopes of being cured.
12/07/2005
01:32

4 Beers
South ParkS9 E14

Stan teaches his dad a lesson about moderation and discipline.
12/07/2005
00:58

Darth Chef
South ParkS10 E1

The Super Adventure Club create Darth Cook.
03/22/2006
01:07

First Taste of New Chef
South ParkS10 E1

Chef is back in school, but he's changed.
03/22/2006
01:11

Chef's Eulogy
South ParkS10 E1

Kyle eulogizes Chef.
03/22/2006
02:02

Chef Returns
South ParkS10 E1

Chef returns to South Park.
03/22/2006
03:49

Death of Chef
South ParkS10 E1

Chef dies a gruesome death.
03/22/2006
01:01

Molestation Demonstration
South ParkS10 E1

Detective Jarvis humps a doll to demonstrate molestation to the class.
03/22/2006
03:33

Come on, People Now
South ParkS10 E2

Stan sees only one way to get all of South Park driving hybrid cars: write a song about it.
03/29/2006
00:58

Moving to San Francisco!
South ParkS10 E2

Kyle's dad announces that the family is moving to San Francisco.
03/29/2006
01:30

Hey Hey Hey Goodbye Kyle
South ParkS10 E2

Cartman throws a going away party for Kyle and doesn't invite him.
03/29/2006
01:29

New Neighbors
South ParkS10 E2

The Broflovski's meet their new neighbors, who smell their own farts.
03/29/2006
01:38

Destroy the Hybrids
South ParkS10 E2

The people of South Park blame Stan for their impending demise.
03/29/2006
00:22

God Help Cartman
South ParkS10 E2

Cartman begins his journey into San Francisco.
03/29/2006
00:59

In the Thick of It
South ParkS10 E2

Cartman makes his way through San Francisco.
03/29/2006
02:13

Awareness of Manbearpig
South ParkS10 E6

Al Gore tries to spread ManBearPig awareness but ends up looking pathetic.
04/26/2006
02:52

Cave-In of the Winds
South ParkS10 E6

The boys get trapped in the cave because of Al Gore.
04/26/2006
03:01

Cartman Craps Gold
South ParkS10 E6

The boys emerge from the cave during their memorial service.
04/26/2006