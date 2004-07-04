South Park
Lack Talent
Season 8 E 4 • 04/07/2004
Stan and the crew have their first rehearsal with Chef.
02:27
It's OnSouth ParkS8 E4
The boys are almost served again until Stan shows them what he's learned, now it's on.
04/07/2004
01:46
Randy Gets ServedSouth ParkS8 E4
Stan's dad gets served by the Orange Country dance coach.
04/07/2004
02:39
The Dance-OffSouth ParkS8 E4
Butters helps South Park win the dance-off by accidentally killing the opposing crew.
04/07/2004
00:58
Chef Comforts the BoysSouth ParkS8 E4
Chef makes the boys some cocoa after they get served.
04/07/2004
01:22
Avenge Your FatherSouth ParkS8 E4
Stan has to avenge his father's injuries in the dance-off on Saturday.
04/07/2004
01:40
State Tap ChampionSouth ParkS8 E4
Butters is reminded of a horrible tragedy in his past.
04/07/2004
01:17
A Plea to ButtersSouth ParkS8 E4
Stan makes a last-ditch attempt to get Butters on the crew.
04/07/2004
01:56
Look Retards...South ParkS8 E5
The Army and Mr. Scientist believe that AWESOM-O is a robot who doesn't know he's a robot.
04/14/2004
01:10
What The Sam Heck Are you Doing?South ParkS8 E5
Cartman destroys Butters' room looking for the video tape.
04/14/2004