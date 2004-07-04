South Park

He's Made in Japan!

Season 8 E 5 • 04/14/2004

Kyle, Stan and Kenny start asking questions about Cartman's robot motives.

01:27

Lack Talent
South ParkS8 E4

Stan and the crew have their first rehearsal with Chef.
04/07/2004
01:17

A Plea to Butters
South ParkS8 E4

Stan makes a last-ditch attempt to get Butters on the crew.
04/07/2004
02:32

Hesiated Colon
South ParkS8 E5

Butters tells secrets to a disguised Cartman.
04/14/2004
01:56

Look Retards...
South ParkS8 E5

The Army and Mr. Scientist believe that AWESOM-O is a robot who doesn't know he's a robot.
04/14/2004
02:09

AWESOM-O Farts
South ParkS8 E5

Mr. Scientist saves AWESOM-O from the Army.
04/14/2004
00:57

What A Huge Package
South ParkS8 E5

AWESOM-O arrives from Japan.
04/14/2004
00:36

My Robot Friend
South ParkS8 E5

Butters sings about his new best friend.
04/14/2004
00:36

Sleepover
South ParkS8 E5

Mr. and Mrs. Stotch are happy that Butters has a friend.
04/14/2004
00:52

Just Slide it Up In My Anus
South ParkS8 E5

AWESOM-O puts medicine in Butters' anus.
04/14/2004
01:10

What The Sam Heck Are you Doing?
South ParkS8 E5

Cartman destroys Butters' room looking for the video tape.
04/14/2004
01:23

00:57

Best Time Ever
South ParkS8 E5

AWESOME-O is invited to LA with the Stotches.
04/14/2004
01:13

Cartman Eats Tooth Paste
South ParkS8 E5

Butters and AWESOM-O arrive in Los Angeles.
04/14/2004
01:20

Discovered in Hollywood
South ParkS8 E5

Hollywood movie producers believe that AWESOM-O can be programmed to create movie ideas.
04/14/2004
01:09

Computerized Automatron
South ParkS8 E5

AWESOM-O pitches movie Ideas.
04/14/2004
00:31

Robot Pants
South ParkS8 E5

Butters gives Cartman's money to charity.
04/14/2004
01:35

Mr. Scientist
South ParkS8 E5

The Pentagon wants AWESOM-O for its own purposes.
04/14/2004
01:26

Pleasure Model
South ParkS8 E5

AWESOM-O is kidnapped by the Pentagon.
04/14/2004
00:27

Touch My Body
South ParkS8 E5

Everyone laughs at the videotape of Cartman dressed like Britney Spears.
04/14/2004
02:50

Meeting Mr. Jefferson
South ParkS8 E6

The boys meet Blanket and his father, Michael Jefferson.
04/21/2004
01:48

Slumber Party
South ParkS8 E6

Mr. Jefferson initiates a slumber party at Stan's house.
04/21/2004