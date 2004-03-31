South Park
Randy Gets Served
Season 8 E 4 • 04/07/2004
Stan's dad gets served by the Orange Country dance coach.
01:36
Licking Mel Gibson's BallsSouth ParkS8 E3
Cartman and Stan fight about "The Passion" over the phone without recognizing each other.
03/31/2004
00:31
Cartman Dressed As HitlerSouth ParkS8 E3
Cartman, dressed as Hitler, hails himself in the mirror while screaming in German.
03/31/2004
01:41
Cartman's RallySouth ParkS8 E3
Everyone is excited about the first meeting of The Mel Gibson Fan Club.
03/31/2004
00:59
Kyle Can't SleepSouth ParkS8 E3
Priest Maxi recommends that Kyle convert to Christianity.
03/31/2004
01:27
Apologize?South ParkS8 E3
Kyle tells his synagogue that he believes that the Jews should apologize for Christ's death.
03/31/2004
00:55
Mad Max ChaseSouth ParkS8 E3
Mel Gibson follows Stan and Kenny's bus and demands his $18 back.
03/31/2004
02:46
Everyone Realizes Mel Gibson is CrazySouth ParkS8 E3
Mel Gibson comes to South Park and acts like a lunatic.
03/31/2004
00:47
Jeffy, the DuckSouth ParkS8 E4
Stan's crew is complete with the addition of Jeffy, the dancing duck.
04/07/2004
02:27
It's OnSouth ParkS8 E4
The boys are almost served again until Stan shows them what he's learned, now it's on.
04/07/2004
01:46
02:39
The Dance-OffSouth ParkS8 E4
Butters helps South Park win the dance-off by accidentally killing the opposing crew.
04/07/2004
00:58
Chef Comforts the BoysSouth ParkS8 E4
Chef makes the boys some cocoa after they get served.
04/07/2004
01:22
Avenge Your FatherSouth ParkS8 E4
Stan has to avenge his father's injuries in the dance-off on Saturday.
04/07/2004
01:40
State Tap ChampionSouth ParkS8 E4
Butters is reminded of a horrible tragedy in his past.
04/07/2004