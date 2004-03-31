South Park

Chef Comforts the Boys

Season 8 E 4 • 04/07/2004

Chef makes the boys some cocoa after they get served.

01:35

Mel Gibson is Crazy
South ParkS8 E3

Stan and Kenny meet Mel Gibson.
03/31/2004
00:59

Kyle Can't Sleep
South ParkS8 E3

Priest Maxi recommends that Kyle convert to Christianity.
03/31/2004
01:27

Apologize?
South ParkS8 E3

Kyle tells his synagogue that he believes that the Jews should apologize for Christ's death.
03/31/2004
00:55

Mad Max Chase
South ParkS8 E3

Mel Gibson follows Stan and Kenny's bus and demands his $18 back.
03/31/2004
02:46

Everyone Realizes Mel Gibson is Crazy
South ParkS8 E3

Mel Gibson comes to South Park and acts like a lunatic.
03/31/2004
00:47

Jeffy, the Duck
South ParkS8 E4

Stan's crew is complete with the addition of Jeffy, the dancing duck.
04/07/2004
02:27

It's On
South ParkS8 E4

The boys are almost served again until Stan shows them what he's learned, now it's on.
04/07/2004
01:46

Randy Gets Served
South ParkS8 E4

Stan's dad gets served by the Orange Country dance coach.
04/07/2004
02:39

The Dance-Off
South ParkS8 E4

Butters helps South Park win the dance-off by accidentally killing the opposing crew.
04/07/2004
01:05

Served
South ParkS8 E4

The boys get served.
04/07/2004
00:58

01:06

First Dance Lesson
South ParkS8 E4

Stan's dad gives him a dance lesson.
04/07/2004
01:22

Avenge Your Father
South ParkS8 E4

Stan has to avenge his father's injuries in the dance-off on Saturday.
04/07/2004
01:03

Recruiting Yao
South ParkS8 E4

Stan recruits Yao, a DDR expert, to be in his crew.
04/07/2004
01:40

State Tap Champion
South ParkS8 E4

Butters is reminded of a horrible tragedy in his past.
04/07/2004
01:22

The Tap Tragedy
South ParkS8 E4

Butters remembers his tap dance tragedy.
04/07/2004
01:27

Lack Talent
South ParkS8 E4

Stan and the crew have their first rehearsal with Chef.
04/07/2004
01:17

A Plea to Butters
South ParkS8 E4

Stan makes a last-ditch attempt to get Butters on the crew.
04/07/2004
02:32

Hesiated Colon
South ParkS8 E5

Butters tells secrets to a disguised Cartman.
04/14/2004
01:56

Look Retards...
South ParkS8 E5

The Army and Mr. Scientist believe that AWESOM-O is a robot who doesn't know he's a robot.
04/14/2004
02:09

AWESOM-O Farts
South ParkS8 E5

Mr. Scientist saves AWESOM-O from the Army.
04/14/2004