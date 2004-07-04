AWESOM-O Farts

Watching
00:58
Chef Comforts the BoysSouth ParkS8 E4
Chef makes the boys some cocoa after they get served.
04/07/2004
01:22
Avenge Your FatherSouth ParkS8 E4
Stan has to avenge his father's injuries in the dance-off on Saturday.
04/07/2004
01:40
State Tap ChampionSouth ParkS8 E4
Butters is reminded of a horrible tragedy in his past.
04/07/2004
01:17
A Plea to ButtersSouth ParkS8 E4
Stan makes a last-ditch attempt to get Butters on the crew.
04/07/2004
01:56
Look Retards...South ParkS8 E5
The Army and Mr. Scientist believe that AWESOM-O is a robot who doesn't know he's a robot.
04/14/2004
01:10
What The Sam Heck Are you Doing?South ParkS8 E5
Cartman destroys Butters' room looking for the video tape.
04/14/2004
01:23
He's Made in Japan!South ParkS8 E5
Kyle, Stan and Kenny start asking questions about Cartman's robot motives.
04/14/2004
01:20
Discovered in HollywoodSouth ParkS8 E5
Hollywood movie producers believe that AWESOM-O can be programmed to create movie ideas.
04/14/2004