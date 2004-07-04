South Park

AWESOM-O Farts

Season 8 E 5 • 04/14/2004

Mr. Scientist saves AWESOM-O from the Army.

00:58

Chef Comforts the Boys
South ParkS8 E4

Chef makes the boys some cocoa after they get served.
04/07/2004
01:06

First Dance Lesson
South ParkS8 E4

Stan's dad gives him a dance lesson.
04/07/2004
01:22

Avenge Your Father
South ParkS8 E4

Stan has to avenge his father's injuries in the dance-off on Saturday.
04/07/2004
01:03

Recruiting Yao
South ParkS8 E4

Stan recruits Yao, a DDR expert, to be in his crew.
04/07/2004
01:40

State Tap Champion
South ParkS8 E4

Butters is reminded of a horrible tragedy in his past.
04/07/2004
01:22

The Tap Tragedy
South ParkS8 E4

Butters remembers his tap dance tragedy.
04/07/2004
01:27

Lack Talent
South ParkS8 E4

Stan and the crew have their first rehearsal with Chef.
04/07/2004
01:17

A Plea to Butters
South ParkS8 E4

Stan makes a last-ditch attempt to get Butters on the crew.
04/07/2004
02:32

Hesiated Colon
South ParkS8 E5

Butters tells secrets to a disguised Cartman.
04/14/2004
01:56

Look Retards...
South ParkS8 E5

The Army and Mr. Scientist believe that AWESOM-O is a robot who doesn't know he's a robot.
04/14/2004
02:09

AWESOM-O Farts
South ParkS8 E5

Mr. Scientist saves AWESOM-O from the Army.
04/14/2004
00:57

What A Huge Package
South ParkS8 E5

AWESOM-O arrives from Japan.
04/14/2004
00:36

My Robot Friend
South ParkS8 E5

Butters sings about his new best friend.
04/14/2004
00:36

Sleepover
South ParkS8 E5

Mr. and Mrs. Stotch are happy that Butters has a friend.
04/14/2004
00:52

Just Slide it Up In My Anus
South ParkS8 E5

AWESOM-O puts medicine in Butters' anus.
04/14/2004
01:10

What The Sam Heck Are you Doing?
South ParkS8 E5

Cartman destroys Butters' room looking for the video tape.
04/14/2004
01:23

He's Made in Japan!
South ParkS8 E5

Kyle, Stan and Kenny start asking questions about Cartman's robot motives.
04/14/2004
00:57

Best Time Ever
South ParkS8 E5

AWESOME-O is invited to LA with the Stotches.
04/14/2004
01:13

Cartman Eats Tooth Paste
South ParkS8 E5

Butters and AWESOM-O arrive in Los Angeles.
04/14/2004
01:20

Discovered in Hollywood
South ParkS8 E5

Hollywood movie producers believe that AWESOM-O can be programmed to create movie ideas.
04/14/2004
01:09

Computerized Automatron
South ParkS8 E5

AWESOM-O pitches movie Ideas.
04/14/2004