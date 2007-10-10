South Park
They've Arrived
Season 11 E 13 • 11/07/2007
Stan and Kyle are invited to a celebrity party at a mansion.
00:23
It's Just Too BigSouth ParkS11 E9
Randy tries to crap out the crap, but it's just too big.
10/10/2007
00:39
Bono's SecretSouth ParkS11 E9
Belvis, the butler, reveals that Bono is a piece of crap.
10/10/2007
03:37
Bono Is CrapSouth ParkS11 E9
Herr Brolof tells of how he raised Bono to be the big piece of crap he is today.
10/10/2007
02:54
Get That F*&%ing LeprechaunSouth ParkS11 E10
The Boys capture a leprechaun in the woods.
10/17/2007
01:06
Sultan's BallsSouth ParkS11 E10
Cartman throws a party where Kyle has to suck his balls.
10/17/2007
00:50
Randy Sucks!South ParkS11 E13
Randy sneaks a game of Guitar Hero, only to learn he sucks.
11/07/2007
01:29
They've ArrivedSouth ParkS11 E13
Stan and Kyle are invited to a celebrity party at a mansion.
11/07/2007
01:17
Breaking Up the BandSouth ParkS11 E13
Mr. Kincade wants Stan to ditch Kyle and play with someone better.
11/07/2007
01:47
Stan Hits Rock BottomSouth ParkS11 E13
Stan is too wasted to play Guitar Hero and gets booed by the video crowd.
11/07/2007
02:01
Getting the Band Back TogetherSouth ParkS11 E13
Stan apologizes to Kyle at the bowling alley.
11/07/2007
00:36
Randy's Chasing the DragonSouth ParkS11 E13
Randy gets kicked off Heroin Hero by his son.
11/07/2007
01:16
Winning Guitar Hero?South ParkS11 E13
Stan and Kyle break one million points on Guitar Hero.
11/07/2007