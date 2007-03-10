South Park

Acoustic Guitar Hero

Season 11 E 13 • 11/07/2007

Mr. Kincade introduces Stan to Thad Jarvis.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

02:09

What's Tourette's
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman finds his golden ticket, Tourette's Syndrome.
10/03/2007
01:02

Class Disturbance
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman's Tourette's is making school even more tedious for Kyle.
10/03/2007
02:29

Cartman Panics
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman suddenly can't help what he says.
10/03/2007
01:00

Cartman Needs a Miracle
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman prays for a miracle.
10/03/2007
01:23

Pedophile Panic
South ParkS11 E8

Dateline stops as scores of pedophiles kill themselves in the studio.
10/03/2007
02:19

Randy Takes a Crap
South ParkS11 E9

After three weeks of constipation, Randy takes a huge crap.
10/10/2007
01:47

Randy Mourns His Loss
South ParkS11 E9

Randy is depressed after losing to Bono.
10/10/2007
01:02

Randy's Ultrasound
South ParkS11 E9

Randy's ultrasound reveals the crap is currently 14 Curics.
10/10/2007
00:39

Bono's Secret
South ParkS11 E9

Belvis, the butler, reveals that Bono is a piece of crap.
10/10/2007
02:54

Get That F*&%ing Leprechaun
South ParkS11 E10

The Boys capture a leprechaun in the woods.
10/17/2007
01:13

Acoustic Guitar Hero
South ParkS11 E13

Mr. Kincade introduces Stan to Thad Jarvis.
11/07/2007
00:50

Randy Sucks!
South ParkS11 E13

Randy sneaks a game of Guitar Hero, only to learn he sucks.
11/07/2007
01:47

Stan Hits Rock Bottom
South ParkS11 E13

Stan is too wasted to play Guitar Hero and gets booed by the video crowd.
11/07/2007
01:16

Winning Guitar Hero?
South ParkS11 E13

Stan and Kyle break one million points on Guitar Hero.
11/07/2007
00:15

No Grounding
South ParkS11 E14

Butters' parents don't have to ground him since he isn't the ugliest boy in class.
11/14/2007
01:17

Your Mother's Nose
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle's family does a bad job making him feel better.
11/14/2007
02:33

Abraham Lincoln
South ParkS11 E14

Abraham Lincoln tries to show Kyle the benefits of being ugly.
11/14/2007
00:21

Kyle's School Supplies
South ParkS11 E14

Kyle checks out of True Value Hardware with enough flammable liquids to burn down something the size of his school.
11/14/2007
01:23

Britney's Had Enough
South ParkS12 E2

Realizing that she has been tricked by Stan and Kyle is the last straw for Britney.
03/19/2008
01:05

Bring That Sexy
South ParkS12 E2

Britney's back in the recording studio to prove she's still got it.
03/19/2008
01:18

We Suck So Hard
South ParkS12 E2

Stan and Kyle visit what's left of Britney in the hospital.
03/19/2008