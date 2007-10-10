South Park
Bono Is Crap
Season 11 E 9 • 10/10/2007
01:43
Crap VerificationSouth ParkS11 E9
After verification, Randy's crap is now the new world record holder.
10/10/2007
01:33
That Was No Fluke CrapSouth ParkS11 E9
Randy's friends talk him into trying to beat the record.
10/10/2007
01:13
Bono's DemandsSouth ParkS11 E9
News of Randy's eminent world record attempt reaches Bono.
10/10/2007
01:02
Randy's UltrasoundSouth ParkS11 E9
Randy's ultrasound reveals the crap is currently 14 Curics.
10/10/2007
01:40
Bono's Sore SpotSouth ParkS11 E9
Stan tries to talk Bono into letting his father have the crap record.
10/10/2007
00:23
It's Just Too BigSouth ParkS11 E9
Randy tries to crap out the crap, but it's just too big.
10/10/2007
00:39
Bono's SecretSouth ParkS11 E9
Belvis, the butler, reveals that Bono is a piece of crap.
10/10/2007
03:37
Bono Is CrapSouth ParkS11 E9
Herr Brolof tells of how he raised Bono to be the big piece of crap he is today.
10/10/2007
02:54
Get That F*&%ing LeprechaunSouth ParkS11 E10
The Boys capture a leprechaun in the woods.
10/17/2007
01:06
Sultan's BallsSouth ParkS11 E10
Cartman throws a party where Kyle has to suck his balls.
10/17/2007
00:50
Randy Sucks!South ParkS11 E13
Randy sneaks a game of Guitar Hero, only to learn he sucks.
11/07/2007
01:29
They've ArrivedSouth ParkS11 E13
Stan and Kyle are invited to a celebrity party at a mansion.
11/07/2007
01:17
Breaking Up the BandSouth ParkS11 E13
Mr. Kincade wants Stan to ditch Kyle and play with someone better.
11/07/2007