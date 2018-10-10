South Park
Not On My Farm
Season 22 E 4 • 10/17/2018
Randy gets an offer to go into business, but refuses when he learns how his bud will be used.
01:05
Oh, Yeah!South ParkS22 E4
Vaping Man visits South Park Elementary as part of Cartman's new marketing stunt.
10/17/2018
02:01
I'm Over ItSouth ParkS22 E4
After Shelley gets in trouble at school, the Marsh family decides to adopt a simpler life.
10/17/2018
00:52
We Sold the FarmSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy confronts his next door neighbor after learning they sold their farm to a Vaping Company
10/17/2018
01:13
Gummy Bear SurpriseSouth ParkS22 E4
When Kyle learns that Ike is Vaping, he confronts his little brother and the Kindergartners.
10/17/2018
01:14
Morning NeighborSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy discusses his latest crop with his neighbor. Meanwhile, the boys confront the person who has been selling Vaping supplies at school.
10/17/2018
01:02
Everything Costs MoneySouth ParkS22 E4
After getting punched in the face, Butters confronts Cartman about their latest scheme.
10/17/2018
01:00
Get the Stuff and the CashSouth ParkS22 E4
Kyle tries to help Cartman, but gets pulled deeper into Cartman's scheme.
10/17/2018
01:27
Not On My FarmSouth ParkS22 E4
10/17/2018
00:58
Way to Under ReactSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy freaks out when he learns Stan was caught at school with a Vaporizer.
10/17/2018
01:27
We Want OutSouth ParkS22 E4
Before Kyle can tell on Cartman and Butters, they persuade Kyle to help them.
10/17/2018
00:37
Fight For My Children's' FutureSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy prepares to take the fight to the Vapers.
10/17/2018
00:53
Just Like That, It Was OverSouth ParkS22 E5
With the cell tower destroyed an the electric scooters offline, Halloween goes back to normal.
10/31/2018
02:02
Where Did They Come From?South ParkS22 E5
With the arrival of a mysterious new device in South Park, the boys come up with a plan to collect more Halloween candy than ever before.
10/31/2018
01:17
Don't Want to ScootSouth ParkS22 E5
Mackey heads to Lolly's for Halloween candy but runs into more e-scooters.
10/31/2018
01:13
A Place to HideSouth ParkS22 E5
Stephen and Linda beg Randy for help on Halloween night.
10/31/2018
00:55
Good LuckSouth ParkS22 E5
Kenny asks Clyde, Tolkien, Jimmy and Butters if he can Trick-or-Treat with them.
10/31/2018