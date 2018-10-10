South Park

I'm Over It

Season 22 E 4 • 10/17/2018

After Shelley gets in trouble at school, the Marsh family decides to adopt a simpler life.

Stand By My Friend
South ParkS22 E3

Kyle tries to convince Stan, Kenny and Cartman to help Mr. Hankey.
10/10/2018
01:03

I'm the Manny
South ParkS22 E3

PC Principal begs Strong Woman to be a part of the PC Babies lives.
10/10/2018
00:35

Nothing to Discuss
South ParkS22 E3

PC Principal and Strong Woman race to the hospital.
10/10/2018
01:46

A Defecation Lawsuit
South ParkS22 E3

Mr. Hankey looks for a lawyer to represent him against the South Park City Council.
10/10/2018
00:46

Look at the PC Babies
South ParkS22 E3

Strong Woman and PC Principal go shopping with the PC Babies.
10/10/2018
01:38

It's a Smear Campaign
South ParkS22 E3

To clear his name, Mr. Hankey formulates a plan to bring the holiday spirit to South Park in October.
10/10/2018
02:04

Christmastime in October
South ParkS22 E3

Mr. Hankey and Kyle put on a holiday extravaganza but when the PC Babies start getting upset, Mr. Hankey melts down in front of the crowd.
10/10/2018
01:06

Something Stinks
South ParkS22 E3

After fighting with Mr. Hankey, Kyle decides he's done standing up for Mr. Hankey.
10/10/2018
01:41

Goodbye Mr. Hankey
South ParkS22 E3

South Park says goodbye to Mr. Hankey.
10/10/2018
01:05

Oh, Yeah!
South ParkS22 E4

Vaping Man visits South Park Elementary as part of Cartman's new marketing stunt.
10/17/2018
02:01

00:52

We Sold the Farm
South ParkS22 E4

Randy confronts his next door neighbor after learning they sold their farm to a Vaping Company
10/17/2018
01:12

On a Colorado Farm
South ParkS22 E4

Randy enjoys life on the farm.
10/17/2018
01:13

Gummy Bear Surprise
South ParkS22 E4

When Kyle learns that Ike is Vaping, he confronts his little brother and the Kindergartners.
10/17/2018
01:14

Morning Neighbor
South ParkS22 E4

Randy discusses his latest crop with his neighbor. Meanwhile, the boys confront the person who has been selling Vaping supplies at school.
10/17/2018
00:45

It's a Hemp Hat
South ParkS22 E4

Stan and Randy spend some quality time together.
10/17/2018
01:02

Everything Costs Money
South ParkS22 E4

After getting punched in the face, Butters confronts Cartman about their latest scheme.
10/17/2018
01:00

Get the Stuff and the Cash
South ParkS22 E4

Kyle tries to help Cartman, but gets pulled deeper into Cartman's scheme.
10/17/2018
01:27

Not On My Farm
South ParkS22 E4

Randy gets an offer to go into business, but refuses when he learns how his bud will be used.
10/17/2018
00:58

Way to Under React
South ParkS22 E4

Randy freaks out when he learns Stan was caught at school with a Vaporizer.
10/17/2018
01:27

We Want Out
South ParkS22 E4

Before Kyle can tell on Cartman and Butters, they persuade Kyle to help them.
10/17/2018