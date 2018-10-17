South Park
Good Luck
Season 22 E 5 • 10/31/2018
Kenny asks Clyde, Tolkien, Jimmy and Butters if he can Trick-or-Treat with them.
More
Watching
01:02
Everything Costs MoneySouth ParkS22 E4
After getting punched in the face, Butters confronts Cartman about their latest scheme.
10/17/2018
01:00
Get the Stuff and the CashSouth ParkS22 E4
Kyle tries to help Cartman, but gets pulled deeper into Cartman's scheme.
10/17/2018
01:27
Not On My FarmSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy gets an offer to go into business, but refuses when he learns how his bud will be used.
10/17/2018
00:58
Way to Under ReactSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy freaks out when he learns Stan was caught at school with a Vaporizer.
10/17/2018
01:27
We Want OutSouth ParkS22 E4
Before Kyle can tell on Cartman and Butters, they persuade Kyle to help them.
10/17/2018
00:37
Fight For My Children's' FutureSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy prepares to take the fight to the Vapers.
10/17/2018
00:53
Just Like That, It Was OverSouth ParkS22 E5
With the cell tower destroyed an the electric scooters offline, Halloween goes back to normal.
10/31/2018
02:02
Where Did They Come From?South ParkS22 E5
With the arrival of a mysterious new device in South Park, the boys come up with a plan to collect more Halloween candy than ever before.
10/31/2018
01:17
Don't Want to ScootSouth ParkS22 E5
Mackey heads to Lolly's for Halloween candy but runs into more e-scooters.
10/31/2018
01:13
A Place to HideSouth ParkS22 E5
Stephen and Linda beg Randy for help on Halloween night.
10/31/2018
00:55
01:59
Rounding Up the ScootersSouth ParkS22 E5
In the dead of night, Mackey tries to deal with the scooter problem. But he's surprised to find the problem even worse the next day.
10/31/2018
00:42
Make Room for More CandySouth ParkS22 E5
Jimbo and Ned try to survive the Trick-or-Treating kids. Meanwhile, to make room for more in their bags, Stan, Kyle and Cartman start eating their candy.
10/31/2018
00:50
You Need to Trust MeSouth ParkS22 E5
Mackey and Kenny try to convince a Security Guard to help them stop the scooters, before it's too late.
10/31/2018
01:03
You Stole Our IdeaSouth ParkS22 E5
As Halloween nears, Kenny tries one last time to find a group to Trick or Treat with.
10/31/2018
01:17
Do THAT With a ScooterSouth ParkS22 E5
The Trick or Treat chaos threatens to destroy the town and the world.
10/31/2018
02:26
A Community CrisisSouth ParkS22 E5
Sergeant Yates updates the town about the kids using electric scooters for Trick-or-Treating. Meanwhile, Mackey and the rest of the townsfolk race to get more candy.
10/31/2018
01:35
Looks Like a BearSouth ParkS22 E6
While hunting, Jimbo and Ned track a mysterious animal.
11/07/2018
00:59
Out of Harm’s WaySouth ParkS22 E6
The police arrive on the scene of what they think is yet another school shooting, at an ice cream store. Meanwhile, DetectiveYates gets frustrated when he learns that Cartman and Kenny are “on the run.”
11/07/2018