Way to Under React

Randy freaks out when he learns Stan was caught at school with a Vaporizer.
01:05
Oh, Yeah!South ParkS22 E4
Vaping Man visits South Park Elementary as part of Cartman's new marketing stunt.
10/17/2018
02:01
I'm Over ItSouth ParkS22 E4
After Shelley gets in trouble at school, the Marsh family decides to adopt a simpler life.
10/17/2018
00:52
We Sold the FarmSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy confronts his next door neighbor after learning they sold their farm to a Vaping Company
10/17/2018
01:13
Gummy Bear SurpriseSouth ParkS22 E4
When Kyle learns that Ike is Vaping, he confronts his little brother and the Kindergartners.
10/17/2018
01:14
Morning NeighborSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy discusses his latest crop with his neighbor. Meanwhile, the boys confront the person who has been selling Vaping supplies at school.
10/17/2018
01:02
Everything Costs MoneySouth ParkS22 E4
After getting punched in the face, Butters confronts Cartman about their latest scheme.
10/17/2018
01:00
Get the Stuff and the CashSouth ParkS22 E4
Kyle tries to help Cartman, but gets pulled deeper into Cartman's scheme.
10/17/2018
01:27
Not On My FarmSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy gets an offer to go into business, but refuses when he learns how his bud will be used.
10/17/2018
00:58
Way to Under ReactSouth ParkS22 E4
01:27
We Want OutSouth ParkS22 E4
Before Kyle can tell on Cartman and Butters, they persuade Kyle to help them.
10/17/2018
00:37
Fight For My Children's' FutureSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy prepares to take the fight to the Vapers.
10/17/2018
00:53
Just Like That, It Was OverSouth ParkS22 E5
With the cell tower destroyed an the electric scooters offline, Halloween goes back to normal.
10/31/2018
02:02
Where Did They Come From?South ParkS22 E5
With the arrival of a mysterious new device in South Park, the boys come up with a plan to collect more Halloween candy than ever before.
10/31/2018
01:17
Don't Want to ScootSouth ParkS22 E5
Mackey heads to Lolly's for Halloween candy but runs into more e-scooters.
10/31/2018
01:13
A Place to HideSouth ParkS22 E5
Stephen and Linda beg Randy for help on Halloween night.
10/31/2018
00:55
Good LuckSouth ParkS22 E5
Kenny asks Clyde, Tolkien, Jimmy and Butters if he can Trick-or-Treat with them.
10/31/2018
01:59
Rounding Up the ScootersSouth ParkS22 E5
In the dead of night, Mackey tries to deal with the scooter problem. But he's surprised to find the problem even worse the next day.
10/31/2018