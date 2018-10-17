South Park

A Place to Hide

Season 22 E 5 • 10/31/2018

Stephen and Linda beg Randy for help on Halloween night.

00:45

It's a Hemp Hat
South ParkS22 E4

Stan and Randy spend some quality time together.
10/17/2018
01:02

Everything Costs Money
South ParkS22 E4

After getting punched in the face, Butters confronts Cartman about their latest scheme.
10/17/2018
01:00

Get the Stuff and the Cash
South ParkS22 E4

Kyle tries to help Cartman, but gets pulled deeper into Cartman's scheme.
10/17/2018
01:27

Not On My Farm
South ParkS22 E4

Randy gets an offer to go into business, but refuses when he learns how his bud will be used.
10/17/2018
00:58

Way to Under React
South ParkS22 E4

Randy freaks out when he learns Stan was caught at school with a Vaporizer.
10/17/2018
01:27

We Want Out
South ParkS22 E4

Before Kyle can tell on Cartman and Butters, they persuade Kyle to help them.
10/17/2018
00:37

Fight For My Children's' Future
South ParkS22 E4

Randy prepares to take the fight to the Vapers.
10/17/2018
00:53

Just Like That, It Was Over
South ParkS22 E5

With the cell tower destroyed an the electric scooters offline, Halloween goes back to normal.
10/31/2018
02:02

Where Did They Come From?
South ParkS22 E5

With the arrival of a mysterious new device in South Park, the boys come up with a plan to collect more Halloween candy than ever before.
10/31/2018
01:17

Don't Want to Scoot
South ParkS22 E5

Mackey heads to Lolly's for Halloween candy but runs into more e-scooters.
10/31/2018
01:13

00:55

Good Luck
South ParkS22 E5

Kenny asks Clyde, Tolkien, Jimmy and Butters if he can Trick-or-Treat with them.
10/31/2018
00:49

You're a Good Kid
South ParkS22 E5

As Kenny and Mackey try to reach the cell tower.
10/31/2018
01:59

Rounding Up the Scooters
South ParkS22 E5

In the dead of night, Mackey tries to deal with the scooter problem. But he's surprised to find the problem even worse the next day.
10/31/2018
00:42

Make Room for More Candy
South ParkS22 E5

Jimbo and Ned try to survive the Trick-or-Treating kids. Meanwhile, to make room for more in their bags, Stan, Kyle and Cartman start eating their candy.
10/31/2018
00:50

You Need to Trust Me
South ParkS22 E5

Mackey and Kenny try to convince a Security Guard to help them stop the scooters, before it's too late.
10/31/2018
01:03

You Stole Our Idea
South ParkS22 E5

As Halloween nears, Kenny tries one last time to find a group to Trick or Treat with.
10/31/2018
01:17

Do THAT With a Scooter
South ParkS22 E5

The Trick or Treat chaos threatens to destroy the town and the world.
10/31/2018
02:26

A Community Crisis
South ParkS22 E5

Sergeant Yates updates the town about the kids using electric scooters for Trick-or-Treating. Meanwhile, Mackey and the rest of the townsfolk race to get more candy.
10/31/2018
01:35

Looks Like a Bear
South ParkS22 E6

While hunting, Jimbo and Ned track a mysterious animal.
11/07/2018
00:59

Out of Harm’s Way
South ParkS22 E6

The police arrive on the scene of what they think is yet another school shooting, at an ice cream store. Meanwhile, DetectiveYates gets frustrated when he learns that Cartman and Kenny are “on the run.”
11/07/2018