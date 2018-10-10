Goodbye Mr. Hankey

Watching
01:12
I Didn't Mean ItSouth ParkS22 E3
Kyle confronts Mr. Hankey after Hankey posts a "joke" on Twitter.
10/10/2018
00:52
Give Me Another ChanceSouth ParkS22 E3
Fed up with Mr. Hankey's late-night tweets, the Mayor fires him from the Christmas Pageant.
10/10/2018
00:47
Stand By My FriendSouth ParkS22 E3
Kyle tries to convince Stan, Kenny and Cartman to help Mr. Hankey.
10/10/2018
01:03
I'm the MannySouth ParkS22 E3
PC Principal begs Strong Woman to be a part of the PC Babies lives.
10/10/2018
00:35
Nothing to DiscussSouth ParkS22 E3
PC Principal and Strong Woman race to the hospital.
10/10/2018
01:46
A Defecation LawsuitSouth ParkS22 E3
Mr. Hankey looks for a lawyer to represent him against the South Park City Council.
10/10/2018
00:46
Look at the PC BabiesSouth ParkS22 E3
Strong Woman and PC Principal go shopping with the PC Babies.
10/10/2018
01:38
It's a Smear CampaignSouth ParkS22 E3
To clear his name, Mr. Hankey formulates a plan to bring the holiday spirit to South Park in October.
10/10/2018
02:04
Christmastime in OctoberSouth ParkS22 E3
Mr. Hankey and Kyle put on a holiday extravaganza but when the PC Babies start getting upset, Mr. Hankey melts down in front of the crowd.
10/10/2018
01:06
Something StinksSouth ParkS22 E3
After fighting with Mr. Hankey, Kyle decides he's done standing up for Mr. Hankey.
10/10/2018
01:05
Oh, Yeah!South ParkS22 E4
Vaping Man visits South Park Elementary as part of Cartman's new marketing stunt.
10/17/2018
02:01
I'm Over ItSouth ParkS22 E4
After Shelley gets in trouble at school, the Marsh family decides to adopt a simpler life.
10/17/2018
00:52
We Sold the FarmSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy confronts his next door neighbor after learning they sold their farm to a Vaping Company
10/17/2018
01:13
Gummy Bear SurpriseSouth ParkS22 E4
When Kyle learns that Ike is Vaping, he confronts his little brother and the Kindergartners.
10/17/2018
01:14
Morning NeighborSouth ParkS22 E4
Randy discusses his latest crop with his neighbor. Meanwhile, the boys confront the person who has been selling Vaping supplies at school.
10/17/2018
01:02
Everything Costs MoneySouth ParkS22 E4
After getting punched in the face, Butters confronts Cartman about their latest scheme.
10/17/2018
01:00
Get the Stuff and the CashSouth ParkS22 E4
Kyle tries to help Cartman, but gets pulled deeper into Cartman's scheme.
10/17/2018