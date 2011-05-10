South Park
Stop Playing Games!
Season 15 E 8 • 10/05/2011
Stan is recruited to discover the secrets of Cartman Burger.
01:21
Snap Out Of It, DebbieSouth ParkS15 E8
Mr. Mackey talks with Stan about his depressing attitude.
10/05/2011
01:22
Same Old CrapSouth ParkS15 E8
Stan wakes up in the new apartment, but still seems kinda crappy.
10/05/2011
01:32
There's A Disease Called Ass Burgers?South ParkS15 E8
The boys talk about Vaccination Day at school, and Stan's finally had enough.
10/05/2011
02:09
Burgers In Your Underwear?South ParkS15 E8
Cartman tries to get diagnosed, while Kyle and Wendy discuss Stan's attitude.
10/05/2011
01:48
The Secret Society of CynicsSouth ParkS15 E8
Cartman Burger is born. Meanwhile, Stan learns more about his condition.
10/05/2011
01:51
This is About You and MeSouth ParkS15 E8
Stan gets plugged into the "real world" and visits Kyle at his new job.
10/05/2011
01:06
What Makes Them So Good?!?South ParkS15 E8
The Fast Food Organizations get together to put a stop to Cartman Burger.
10/05/2011
01:03
01:19
Showdown at Cartman BurgerSouth ParkS15 E8
Stan is forced to confront Kyle and get information about the secret recipe.
10/05/2011
01:41
