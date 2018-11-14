South Park

Music That Matters

Season 22 E 8 • 11/28/2018

The PC Babies release their first single.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:12

Don’t Need Frickin’ Scientists
South ParkS22 E7

Detective Yates makes some startling discoveries at the latest crime scene.
11/14/2018
01:07

You Signed Away the Future
South ParkS22 E7

Stan confronts his grandpa about the true nature of ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:05

Al Gore Isn’t Dead
South ParkS22 E7

Al Gore summons Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan to discuss their next steps.
11/14/2018
01:39

An Excuse to Be Lazy and Lame
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman speaks to a therapist about all the people who try to keep him from being happy.
11/28/2018
00:45

I’m Not Doing THIS Again
South ParkS22 E8

When they realize the PC Babies are missing, PC Principal and Strong Woman start searching, and arguing about who is to blame.
11/28/2018
01:24

A Little Help
South ParkS22 E8

While still trying to keep them a secret, PC Principal and Vice Principal argue about what’s best for the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:11

Let Your Inner You Shine
South ParkS22 E8

Tweek, Tolkien and Cartman’s Mom try to understand what it means to live with anxiety.
11/28/2018
01:58

PC Protest
South ParkS22 E8

The PC Babies protest at a construction site. Meanwhile, PC Principal and Strong Woman, at their wits end, ask the police for help finding the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:05

My Anxiety Is UP TO HERE
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman struggles to cope with his anxiety in a world that doesn’t understand him.
11/28/2018
01:22

EVERYONE Has Anxiety
South ParkS22 E8

Finally fed up with Cartman’s anxiety, Kyle points out an obvious fact - and immediately regrets it.
11/28/2018
01:04

Music That Matters
South ParkS22 E8

The PC Babies release their first single.
11/28/2018
01:00

Buddha Cartman
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman presents a plan, to the Mayor, to help everyone with anxiety.
11/28/2018
00:59

We Missed Everything
South ParkS22 E8

PC Principal and Strong Woman are reunited with the PC Babies and decide to take a stand.
11/28/2018
02:28

You Got a Stupid Box On Your Head
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman wears his Buddha Box to school.
11/28/2018
01:36

Less Time on Our Phones
South ParkS22 E8

With everyone else on their phones and not paying attention to anything else, PC Principal, Strong Woman and the PC Babies enjoy some family time together.
11/28/2018
01:05

Just Trying to Help
South ParkS22 E8

Unable to deal with the PC Babies, or each other, PC Principal and Strong Woman turn to their mobile phones.
11/28/2018
01:08

PC Babies
South ParkS22 E8

While PC Principal and Strong Woman spend more quality time with their phones, the PC Babies stage their first protest at Crunchy’s Micro Brew.
11/28/2018
00:52

We Need a New Goalie
South ParkS22 E8

The boys get upset when Cartman is more interested in his phone than the soccer game.
11/28/2018
01:55

I Am Unfulfilled
South ParkS22 E9

The residents of South Park try to get on with their lives, without their stuff being delivered. Meanwhile, the boys decide to go shopping at the m…m…Mall.
12/05/2018
01:43

Amazon USDA Choice
South ParkS22 E9

With the strike at the Fulfillment Center continuing, Stephen begins to question if it is all worth it.
12/05/2018
01:32

Do You Need Puppies?
South ParkS22 E9

Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny soon realize that they cannot get what they need at the Mall. Stan comes up with another plan.
12/05/2018