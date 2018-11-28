South Park

Amazon USDA Choice

Season 22 E 9 • 12/05/2018

With the strike at the Fulfillment Center continuing, Stephen begins to question if it is all worth it.

EVERYONE Has Anxiety
South ParkS22 E8

Finally fed up with Cartman’s anxiety, Kyle points out an obvious fact - and immediately regrets it.
11/28/2018
01:04

Music That Matters
South ParkS22 E8

The PC Babies release their first single.
11/28/2018
01:00

Buddha Cartman
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman presents a plan, to the Mayor, to help everyone with anxiety.
11/28/2018
00:59

We Missed Everything
South ParkS22 E8

PC Principal and Strong Woman are reunited with the PC Babies and decide to take a stand.
11/28/2018
02:28

You Got a Stupid Box On Your Head
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman wears his Buddha Box to school.
11/28/2018
01:36

Less Time on Our Phones
South ParkS22 E8

With everyone else on their phones and not paying attention to anything else, PC Principal, Strong Woman and the PC Babies enjoy some family time together.
11/28/2018
01:05

Just Trying to Help
South ParkS22 E8

Unable to deal with the PC Babies, or each other, PC Principal and Strong Woman turn to their mobile phones.
11/28/2018
01:08

PC Babies
South ParkS22 E8

While PC Principal and Strong Woman spend more quality time with their phones, the PC Babies stage their first protest at Crunchy’s Micro Brew.
11/28/2018
00:52

We Need a New Goalie
South ParkS22 E8

The boys get upset when Cartman is more interested in his phone than the soccer game.
11/28/2018
01:55

I Am Unfulfilled
South ParkS22 E9

The residents of South Park try to get on with their lives, without their stuff being delivered. Meanwhile, the boys decide to go shopping at the m…m…Mall.
12/05/2018
01:43

Amazon USDA Choice
South ParkS22 E9

12/05/2018
01:32

Do You Need Puppies?
South ParkS22 E9

Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny soon realize that they cannot get what they need at the Mall. Stan comes up with another plan.
12/05/2018
01:44

FREE TRADE is Not Free-DOM!
South ParkS22 E9

Chaos erupts as the Strike continues at the Fulfillment Center. Meanwhile, Stephen makes the hard choice to cross the picket line.
12/05/2018
00:56

Going All Out this Year
South ParkS22 E9

In hopes of winning the bike parade, Butters shows off his new bike decorations.
12/05/2018
01:19

Ordering Everything Online
South ParkS22 E9

Stephen shows the Tweaks around the Fulfillment Center, but there is an accident during their orientation.
12/05/2018
01:25

Worker/Consumers Willing to Box
South ParkS22 E9

With the possibility of the Fulfillment Center closing, Jeff Bezos makes a deal with Stan.
12/05/2018
01:11

Whatever Happened to Us
South ParkS22 E9

Kenny, Cartman, Stan and Kyle agree to enter the bike parade together. They order everything they need, with next day shipping.
12/05/2018
01:43

A Drink Before Going Home
South ParkS22 E9

The fulfillment center employees try to relax after work, but Amazon’s response to a workplace accident convinces everyone to strike.
12/05/2018
01:17

Josh in a Box
South ParkS22 E9

Cartman, hoping to get started on the bike parade decorations, learns why his online order has been delayed.
12/05/2018
01:48

Orders Are Going Unfulfilled
South ParkS22 E9

Jeff Bezos visits Mayor McDaniels in hopes of ending the strike at the Fulfillment Center.
12/05/2018
00:44

Get Off Your Ass and Work, Dad
South ParkS22 E10

After years of victory in the Bike Parade, Larry can't come to terms with the possibility of losing. Meanwhile, Towelie makes more deliveries.
12/12/2018