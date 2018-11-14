South Park

Al Gore Isn’t Dead

Season 22 E 7 • 11/14/2018

Al Gore summons Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan to discuss their next steps.

02:25

ManBearPig vs. Satan
South ParkS22 E7

Satan and ManBearPig battle on the streets of South Park.
11/14/2018
01:14

I’m Depending on You
South ParkS22 E7

On the talk show, “Should We Start to Worry,” Al Gore confronts the spirt of Al Gore.
11/14/2018
02:11

I’d Rather Be in Jail
South ParkS22 E7

Stan and his grandpa track down Kyle, Cartman and Kenny at school, only to be caught by the police again.
11/14/2018
01:29

Cinematic Mode
South ParkS22 E7

As ManBearPig attacks the town, Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny plan their escape from jail.
11/14/2018
01:42

Just Plain Rice!?
South ParkS22 E7

The boys try to renegotiate the current deal with ManBearPig, but the newly proposed terms are not wha the town hoped.
11/14/2018
01:09

When Should I Start to Worry?
South ParkS22 E7

The town gathers to discuss the current situation, but the meeting is interrupted by Satan.
11/14/2018
01:30

You Sound Like Your Grandpa
South ParkS22 E7

After escaping from jail, Stan rushes home to his family, but finds Randy playing video games and getting high.
11/14/2018
02:00

You Have to Stay Strong
South ParkS22 E7

Kyle returns home to talk with his parents but finds an unexpected guest in his room.
11/14/2018
01:12

Don’t Need Frickin’ Scientists
South ParkS22 E7

Detective Yates makes some startling discoveries at the latest crime scene.
11/14/2018
01:07

You Signed Away the Future
South ParkS22 E7

Stan confronts his grandpa about the true nature of ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:05

01:39

An Excuse to Be Lazy and Lame
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman speaks to a therapist about all the people who try to keep him from being happy.
11/28/2018
00:45

I’m Not Doing THIS Again
South ParkS22 E8

When they realize the PC Babies are missing, PC Principal and Strong Woman start searching, and arguing about who is to blame.
11/28/2018
01:24

A Little Help
South ParkS22 E8

While still trying to keep them a secret, PC Principal and Vice Principal argue about what’s best for the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:11

Let Your Inner You Shine
South ParkS22 E8

Tweek, Tolkien and Cartman’s Mom try to understand what it means to live with anxiety.
11/28/2018
01:58

PC Protest
South ParkS22 E8

The PC Babies protest at a construction site. Meanwhile, PC Principal and Strong Woman, at their wits end, ask the police for help finding the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:05

My Anxiety Is UP TO HERE
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman struggles to cope with his anxiety in a world that doesn’t understand him.
11/28/2018
01:22

EVERYONE Has Anxiety
South ParkS22 E8

Finally fed up with Cartman’s anxiety, Kyle points out an obvious fact - and immediately regrets it.
11/28/2018
01:04

Music That Matters
South ParkS22 E8

The PC Babies release their first single.
11/28/2018
01:00

Buddha Cartman
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman presents a plan, to the Mayor, to help everyone with anxiety.
11/28/2018
00:59

We Missed Everything
South ParkS22 E8

PC Principal and Strong Woman are reunited with the PC Babies and decide to take a stand.
11/28/2018