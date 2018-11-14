South Park
Al Gore Isn’t Dead
Season 22 E 7 • 11/14/2018
Al Gore summons Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan to discuss their next steps.
02:25
ManBearPig vs. SatanSouth ParkS22 E7
Satan and ManBearPig battle on the streets of South Park.
11/14/2018
01:14
I’m Depending on YouSouth ParkS22 E7
On the talk show, “Should We Start to Worry,” Al Gore confronts the spirt of Al Gore.
11/14/2018
02:11
I’d Rather Be in JailSouth ParkS22 E7
Stan and his grandpa track down Kyle, Cartman and Kenny at school, only to be caught by the police again.
11/14/2018
01:29
Cinematic ModeSouth ParkS22 E7
As ManBearPig attacks the town, Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny plan their escape from jail.
11/14/2018
01:42
Just Plain Rice!?South ParkS22 E7
The boys try to renegotiate the current deal with ManBearPig, but the newly proposed terms are not wha the town hoped.
11/14/2018
01:09
When Should I Start to Worry?South ParkS22 E7
The town gathers to discuss the current situation, but the meeting is interrupted by Satan.
11/14/2018
01:30
You Sound Like Your GrandpaSouth ParkS22 E7
After escaping from jail, Stan rushes home to his family, but finds Randy playing video games and getting high.
11/14/2018
02:00
You Have to Stay StrongSouth ParkS22 E7
Kyle returns home to talk with his parents but finds an unexpected guest in his room.
11/14/2018
01:12
Don’t Need Frickin’ ScientistsSouth ParkS22 E7
Detective Yates makes some startling discoveries at the latest crime scene.
11/14/2018
01:07
You Signed Away the FutureSouth ParkS22 E7
Stan confronts his grandpa about the true nature of ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:05
Al Gore summons Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan to discuss their next steps.
11/14/2018
01:39
An Excuse to Be Lazy and LameSouth ParkS22 E8
Cartman speaks to a therapist about all the people who try to keep him from being happy.
11/28/2018
00:45
I’m Not Doing THIS AgainSouth ParkS22 E8
When they realize the PC Babies are missing, PC Principal and Strong Woman start searching, and arguing about who is to blame.
11/28/2018
01:24
A Little HelpSouth ParkS22 E8
While still trying to keep them a secret, PC Principal and Vice Principal argue about what’s best for the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:11
Let Your Inner You ShineSouth ParkS22 E8
Tweek, Tolkien and Cartman’s Mom try to understand what it means to live with anxiety.
11/28/2018
01:58
PC ProtestSouth ParkS22 E8
The PC Babies protest at a construction site. Meanwhile, PC Principal and Strong Woman, at their wits end, ask the police for help finding the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:05
My Anxiety Is UP TO HERESouth ParkS22 E8
Cartman struggles to cope with his anxiety in a world that doesn’t understand him.
11/28/2018
01:22
EVERYONE Has AnxietySouth ParkS22 E8
Finally fed up with Cartman’s anxiety, Kyle points out an obvious fact - and immediately regrets it.
11/28/2018
01:00
Buddha CartmanSouth ParkS22 E8
Cartman presents a plan, to the Mayor, to help everyone with anxiety.
11/28/2018