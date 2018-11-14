South Park
A Little Help
Season 22 E 8 • 11/28/2018
While still trying to keep them a secret, PC Principal and Vice Principal argue about what’s best for the PC Babies.
More
Watching
01:29
Cinematic ModeSouth ParkS22 E7
As ManBearPig attacks the town, Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny plan their escape from jail.
11/14/2018
01:42
Just Plain Rice!?South ParkS22 E7
The boys try to renegotiate the current deal with ManBearPig, but the newly proposed terms are not wha the town hoped.
11/14/2018
01:09
When Should I Start to Worry?South ParkS22 E7
The town gathers to discuss the current situation, but the meeting is interrupted by Satan.
11/14/2018
01:30
You Sound Like Your GrandpaSouth ParkS22 E7
After escaping from jail, Stan rushes home to his family, but finds Randy playing video games and getting high.
11/14/2018
02:00
You Have to Stay StrongSouth ParkS22 E7
Kyle returns home to talk with his parents but finds an unexpected guest in his room.
11/14/2018
01:12
Don’t Need Frickin’ ScientistsSouth ParkS22 E7
Detective Yates makes some startling discoveries at the latest crime scene.
11/14/2018
01:07
You Signed Away the FutureSouth ParkS22 E7
Stan confronts his grandpa about the true nature of ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:05
Al Gore Isn’t DeadSouth ParkS22 E7
Al Gore summons Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan to discuss their next steps.
11/14/2018
01:39
An Excuse to Be Lazy and LameSouth ParkS22 E8
Cartman speaks to a therapist about all the people who try to keep him from being happy.
11/28/2018
00:45
I’m Not Doing THIS AgainSouth ParkS22 E8
When they realize the PC Babies are missing, PC Principal and Strong Woman start searching, and arguing about who is to blame.
11/28/2018
01:24
A Little HelpSouth ParkS22 E8
While still trying to keep them a secret, PC Principal and Vice Principal argue about what’s best for the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:11
Let Your Inner You ShineSouth ParkS22 E8
Tweek, Tolkien and Cartman’s Mom try to understand what it means to live with anxiety.
11/28/2018
01:58
PC ProtestSouth ParkS22 E8
The PC Babies protest at a construction site. Meanwhile, PC Principal and Strong Woman, at their wits end, ask the police for help finding the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:05
My Anxiety Is UP TO HERESouth ParkS22 E8
Cartman struggles to cope with his anxiety in a world that doesn’t understand him.
11/28/2018
01:22
EVERYONE Has AnxietySouth ParkS22 E8
Finally fed up with Cartman’s anxiety, Kyle points out an obvious fact - and immediately regrets it.
11/28/2018
01:00
Buddha CartmanSouth ParkS22 E8
Cartman presents a plan, to the Mayor, to help everyone with anxiety.
11/28/2018
00:59
We Missed EverythingSouth ParkS22 E8
PC Principal and Strong Woman are reunited with the PC Babies and decide to take a stand.
11/28/2018
02:28
You Got a Stupid Box On Your HeadSouth ParkS22 E8
Cartman wears his Buddha Box to school.
11/28/2018
01:36
Less Time on Our PhonesSouth ParkS22 E8
With everyone else on their phones and not paying attention to anything else, PC Principal, Strong Woman and the PC Babies enjoy some family time together.
11/28/2018