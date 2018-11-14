South Park

I’m Not Doing THIS Again

Season 22 E 8 • 11/28/2018

When they realize the PC Babies are missing, PC Principal and Strong Woman start searching, and arguing about who is to blame.

I’d Rather Be in Jail
South ParkS22 E7

Stan and his grandpa track down Kyle, Cartman and Kenny at school, only to be caught by the police again.
11/14/2018
01:29

Cinematic Mode
South ParkS22 E7

As ManBearPig attacks the town, Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny plan their escape from jail.
11/14/2018
01:42

Just Plain Rice!?
South ParkS22 E7

The boys try to renegotiate the current deal with ManBearPig, but the newly proposed terms are not wha the town hoped.
11/14/2018
01:09

When Should I Start to Worry?
South ParkS22 E7

The town gathers to discuss the current situation, but the meeting is interrupted by Satan.
11/14/2018
01:30

You Sound Like Your Grandpa
South ParkS22 E7

After escaping from jail, Stan rushes home to his family, but finds Randy playing video games and getting high.
11/14/2018
02:00

You Have to Stay Strong
South ParkS22 E7

Kyle returns home to talk with his parents but finds an unexpected guest in his room.
11/14/2018
01:12

Don’t Need Frickin’ Scientists
South ParkS22 E7

Detective Yates makes some startling discoveries at the latest crime scene.
11/14/2018
01:07

You Signed Away the Future
South ParkS22 E7

Stan confronts his grandpa about the true nature of ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:05

Al Gore Isn’t Dead
South ParkS22 E7

Al Gore summons Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan to discuss their next steps.
11/14/2018
01:39

An Excuse to Be Lazy and Lame
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman speaks to a therapist about all the people who try to keep him from being happy.
11/28/2018
00:45

01:24

A Little Help
South ParkS22 E8

While still trying to keep them a secret, PC Principal and Vice Principal argue about what’s best for the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:11

Let Your Inner You Shine
South ParkS22 E8

Tweek, Tolkien and Cartman’s Mom try to understand what it means to live with anxiety.
11/28/2018
01:58

PC Protest
South ParkS22 E8

The PC Babies protest at a construction site. Meanwhile, PC Principal and Strong Woman, at their wits end, ask the police for help finding the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:05

My Anxiety Is UP TO HERE
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman struggles to cope with his anxiety in a world that doesn’t understand him.
11/28/2018
01:22

EVERYONE Has Anxiety
South ParkS22 E8

Finally fed up with Cartman’s anxiety, Kyle points out an obvious fact - and immediately regrets it.
11/28/2018
01:04

Music That Matters
South ParkS22 E8

The PC Babies release their first single.
11/28/2018
01:00

Buddha Cartman
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman presents a plan, to the Mayor, to help everyone with anxiety.
11/28/2018
00:59

We Missed Everything
South ParkS22 E8

PC Principal and Strong Woman are reunited with the PC Babies and decide to take a stand.
11/28/2018
02:28

You Got a Stupid Box On Your Head
South ParkS22 E8

Cartman wears his Buddha Box to school.
11/28/2018
01:36

Less Time on Our Phones
South ParkS22 E8

With everyone else on their phones and not paying attention to anything else, PC Principal, Strong Woman and the PC Babies enjoy some family time together.
11/28/2018