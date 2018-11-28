South Park
Just Trying to Help
Season 22 E 8 • 11/28/2018
Unable to deal with the PC Babies, or each other, PC Principal and Strong Woman turn to their mobile phones.
01:24
While still trying to keep them a secret, PC Principal and Vice Principal argue about what’s best for the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:11
Tweek, Tolkien and Cartman’s Mom try to understand what it means to live with anxiety.
11/28/2018
01:58
The PC Babies protest at a construction site. Meanwhile, PC Principal and Strong Woman, at their wits end, ask the police for help finding the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:05
Cartman struggles to cope with his anxiety in a world that doesn’t understand him.
11/28/2018
01:22
Finally fed up with Cartman’s anxiety, Kyle points out an obvious fact - and immediately regrets it.
11/28/2018
01:00
Cartman presents a plan, to the Mayor, to help everyone with anxiety.
11/28/2018
00:59
PC Principal and Strong Woman are reunited with the PC Babies and decide to take a stand.
11/28/2018
02:28
Cartman wears his Buddha Box to school.
11/28/2018
01:36
With everyone else on their phones and not paying attention to anything else, PC Principal, Strong Woman and the PC Babies enjoy some family time together.
11/28/2018
01:05
11/28/2018
01:08
While PC Principal and Strong Woman spend more quality time with their phones, the PC Babies stage their first protest at Crunchy’s Micro Brew.
11/28/2018
00:52
The boys get upset when Cartman is more interested in his phone than the soccer game.
11/28/2018
01:55
The residents of South Park try to get on with their lives, without their stuff being delivered. Meanwhile, the boys decide to go shopping at the m…m…Mall.
12/05/2018
01:43
With the strike at the Fulfillment Center continuing, Stephen begins to question if it is all worth it.
12/05/2018
01:32
Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny soon realize that they cannot get what they need at the Mall. Stan comes up with another plan.
12/05/2018
01:44
Chaos erupts as the Strike continues at the Fulfillment Center. Meanwhile, Stephen makes the hard choice to cross the picket line.
12/05/2018
00:56
In hopes of winning the bike parade, Butters shows off his new bike decorations.
12/05/2018
01:19
Stephen shows the Tweaks around the Fulfillment Center, but there is an accident during their orientation.
12/05/2018
01:25
With the possibility of the Fulfillment Center closing, Jeff Bezos makes a deal with Stan.
12/05/2018