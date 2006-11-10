South Park

Hot for Teacher

Season 10 E 10 • 10/18/2006

Ike and his teacher start an affair.

01:09

Raging Clues
South ParkS10 E9

The Hardly Boys are brought in to find the culprit.
10/11/2006
02:01

9/11 All Over Again
South ParkS10 E9

Cartman annoys the boys with his conspiracy theories.
10/11/2006
01:58

Sneaky Butthole
South ParkS10 E9

Cartman tells the class that Kyle is responsible for September 11th.
10/11/2006
00:48

CIA Guys
South ParkS10 E9

Stan offers Kyle Some Help .
10/11/2006
00:54

Mr. Venezuela
South ParkS10 E9

A possible urinal culprit has been caught.
10/11/2006
01:22

Kyle Holds Anthrax
South ParkS10 E9

The cops bust Stan, Kyle, and the 911Truth.org guy.
10/11/2006
00:47

Clyde Did It
South ParkS10 E9

Clyde is blamed for dropping a duke in the urinal.
10/11/2006
01:04

Chocolate Hot Dog
South ParkS10 E9

Clyde is off the hook.
10/11/2006
01:29

You're Alive!?!
South ParkS10 E9

Stan and Kyle escape from the White House and discover the 9/11Truth.org guy is alive.
10/11/2006
03:48

Backup Plan
South ParkS10 E10

Kyle and Cartman confront the fugitives.
10/18/2006
03:05

01:46

Dog the Bounty Hunter
South ParkS10 E10

Principal Victoria makes Cartman a hallway monitor.
10/18/2006
00:44

No Hall Pass
South ParkS10 E10

Cartman catches Butters without a hall pass.
10/18/2006
01:37

Afternoon Delight
South ParkS10 E10

Kyle discovers Ike and Miss. Stevenson's affair.
10/18/2006
01:04

A Cold Dinner
South ParkS10 E10

Kyle tries to tell his parents about Ike's affair.
10/18/2006
01:21

Nice
South ParkS10 E10

Kyle tries t get the police to help.
10/18/2006
01:10

Now It's Personal
South ParkS10 E10

Cartman vows to stop Ike and Miss. Stevenson from kissing in the hallways.
10/18/2006
01:37

Busted
South ParkS10 E10

Cartman busts Miss. Stevenson for her affair with Ike.
10/18/2006
00:49

Dead To Me
South ParkS10 E10

Ike declares Kyle is dead to him.
10/18/2006
01:20

Mel Gibson Defense
South ParkS10 E10

Miss. Stevenson uses alcoholism as an excuse for her actions.
10/18/2006
01:13

Revolving Door
South ParkS10 E10

Miss. Stevenson and Ike run away together.
10/18/2006