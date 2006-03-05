South Park
Clyde Did It
Season 10 E 9 • 10/11/2006
Clyde is blamed for dropping a duke in the urinal.
More
Watching
01:03
Cartman vs. Super NannySouth ParkS10 E7
Cartman sends Super Nanny to a mental hospital within three days.
05/03/2006
01:24
Cartman vs. The Dog WhispererSouth ParkS10 E7
The Dog Whisperer begins working with Cartman.
05/03/2006
01:13
Leader of the PackSouth ParkS10 E7
Cartman is housebroken at last, and takes orders from his mom.
05/03/2006
02:41
Not the GoddamnSouth ParkS10 E9
The town considers the legitimacy of conspiracy theories.
10/11/2006
01:14
Dookie in the UrinalSouth ParkS10 E9
Somebody went #2 in the urinal and Mr. Mackey wants answers.
10/11/2006
02:01
9/11 All Over AgainSouth ParkS10 E9
Cartman annoys the boys with his conspiracy theories.
10/11/2006
01:22
Kyle Holds AnthraxSouth ParkS10 E9
The cops bust Stan, Kyle, and the 911Truth.org guy.
10/11/2006
01:46
Dog the Bounty HunterSouth ParkS10 E10
Principal Victoria makes Cartman a hallway monitor.
10/18/2006
01:10
Now It's PersonalSouth ParkS10 E10
Cartman vows to stop Ike and Miss. Stevenson from kissing in the hallways.
10/18/2006
01:20
Mel Gibson DefenseSouth ParkS10 E10
Miss. Stevenson uses alcoholism as an excuse for her actions.
10/18/2006