South Park

Kyle Holds Anthrax

Season 10 E 9 • 10/11/2006

The cops bust Stan, Kyle, and the 911Truth.org guy.

Best Friend or Son?
South ParkS10 E7

When Cartman's mom realizes Cesar isn't her friend, she begins to regress immediately.
05/03/2006
01:03

Cartman vs. Super Nanny
South ParkS10 E7

Cartman sends Super Nanny to a mental hospital within three days.
05/03/2006
01:24

Cartman vs. The Dog Whisperer
South ParkS10 E7

The Dog Whisperer begins working with Cartman.
05/03/2006
01:56

Discipline with KFC
South ParkS10 E7

The Dog Whisperer uses KFC to discipline Cartman.
05/03/2006
01:13

Leader of the Pack
South ParkS10 E7

Cartman is housebroken at last, and takes orders from his mom.
05/03/2006
02:41

Not the Goddamn
South ParkS10 E9

The town considers the legitimacy of conspiracy theories.
10/11/2006
01:14

Dookie in the Urinal
South ParkS10 E9

Somebody went #2 in the urinal and Mr. Mackey wants answers.
10/11/2006
02:01

9/11 All Over Again
South ParkS10 E9

Cartman annoys the boys with his conspiracy theories.
10/11/2006
00:48

CIA Guys
South ParkS10 E9

Stan offers Kyle Some Help .
10/11/2006
00:54

Mr. Venezuela
South ParkS10 E9

A possible urinal culprit has been caught.
10/11/2006
01:22

00:47

Clyde Did It
South ParkS10 E9

Clyde is blamed for dropping a duke in the urinal.
10/11/2006
01:04

Chocolate Hot Dog
South ParkS10 E9

Clyde is off the hook.
10/11/2006
01:46

Dog the Bounty Hunter
South ParkS10 E10

Principal Victoria makes Cartman a hallway monitor.
10/18/2006
00:44

No Hall Pass
South ParkS10 E10

Cartman catches Butters without a hall pass.
10/18/2006
01:04

A Cold Dinner
South ParkS10 E10

Kyle tries to tell his parents about Ike's affair.
10/18/2006
01:21

Nice
South ParkS10 E10

Kyle tries t get the police to help.
10/18/2006
01:10

Now It's Personal
South ParkS10 E10

Cartman vows to stop Ike and Miss. Stevenson from kissing in the hallways.
10/18/2006
01:37

Busted
South ParkS10 E10

Cartman busts Miss. Stevenson for her affair with Ike.
10/18/2006
00:49

Dead To Me
South ParkS10 E10

Ike declares Kyle is dead to him.
10/18/2006
01:20

Mel Gibson Defense
South ParkS10 E10

Miss. Stevenson uses alcoholism as an excuse for her actions.
10/18/2006