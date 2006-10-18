Revolving Door

Watching
01:46
Dog the Bounty HunterSouth ParkS10 E10
Principal Victoria makes Cartman a hallway monitor.
10/18/2006
01:10
Now It's PersonalSouth ParkS10 E10
Cartman vows to stop Ike and Miss. Stevenson from kissing in the hallways.
10/18/2006
01:20
Mel Gibson DefenseSouth ParkS10 E10
Miss. Stevenson uses alcoholism as an excuse for her actions.
10/18/2006
01:30
Butters Freezes CartmanSouth ParkS10 E12
Cartman buries himself in snow in the mountains.
11/01/2006
01:23
Cartman Wants a WiiSouth ParkS10 E12
Mrs. Garrison throws a fit over the theory of evolution.
11/01/2006
01:29
Retard Babies & Butt SexSouth ParkS10 E12
Mrs. Garrison reluctantly teaches the theory of evolution
11/01/2006
01:14
Cartman Can't Wait 3 WeeksSouth ParkS10 E12
Cartman can't fall asleep and goes insane.
11/01/2006
01:01
Retarded Fish FrogSouth ParkS10 E12
The Catholic parents of a student is very unhappy with the evolution in the classroom. Principal Victoria hires Richard Dawkins to teach it.
11/01/2006
01:16
I'm a MonkeySouth ParkS10 E12
Mrs. Garrison and Richard Dawkins butt heads over evolution.
11/01/2006