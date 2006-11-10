South Park
You're Alive!?!
Season 10 E 9 • 10/11/2006
Stan and Kyle escape from the White House and discover the 9/11Truth.org guy is alive.
01:14
Dookie in the UrinalSouth ParkS10 E9
Somebody went #2 in the urinal and Mr. Mackey wants answers.
10/11/2006
02:01
9/11 All Over AgainSouth ParkS10 E9
Cartman annoys the boys with his conspiracy theories.
10/11/2006
01:58
Sneaky ButtholeSouth ParkS10 E9
Cartman tells the class that Kyle is responsible for September 11th.
10/11/2006
01:22
Kyle Holds AnthraxSouth ParkS10 E9
The cops bust Stan, Kyle, and the 911Truth.org guy.
10/11/2006
01:29
01:46
