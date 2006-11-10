South Park
Afternoon Delight
Season 10 E 10 • 10/18/2006
Kyle discovers Ike and Miss. Stevenson's affair.
More
Watching
01:22
Kyle Holds AnthraxSouth ParkS10 E9
The cops bust Stan, Kyle, and the 911Truth.org guy.
10/11/2006
01:29
You're Alive!?!South ParkS10 E9
Stan and Kyle escape from the White House and discover the 9/11Truth.org guy is alive.
10/11/2006
01:46
Dog the Bounty HunterSouth ParkS10 E10
Principal Victoria makes Cartman a hallway monitor.
10/18/2006
01:10
Now It's PersonalSouth ParkS10 E10
Cartman vows to stop Ike and Miss. Stevenson from kissing in the hallways.
10/18/2006
01:20
Mel Gibson DefenseSouth ParkS10 E10
Miss. Stevenson uses alcoholism as an excuse for her actions.
10/18/2006
01:30
Butters Freezes CartmanSouth ParkS10 E12
Cartman buries himself in snow in the mountains.
11/01/2006