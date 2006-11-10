South Park

Dead To Me

Season 10 E 10 • 10/18/2006

Ike declares Kyle is dead to him.

Mr. Venezuela
South ParkS10 E9

A possible urinal culprit has been caught.
10/11/2006
01:22

Kyle Holds Anthrax
South ParkS10 E9

The cops bust Stan, Kyle, and the 911Truth.org guy.
10/11/2006
00:47

Clyde Did It
South ParkS10 E9

Clyde is blamed for dropping a duke in the urinal.
10/11/2006
01:04

Chocolate Hot Dog
South ParkS10 E9

Clyde is off the hook.
10/11/2006
01:46

Dog the Bounty Hunter
South ParkS10 E10

Principal Victoria makes Cartman a hallway monitor.
10/18/2006
00:44

No Hall Pass
South ParkS10 E10

Cartman catches Butters without a hall pass.
10/18/2006
01:04

A Cold Dinner
South ParkS10 E10

Kyle tries to tell his parents about Ike's affair.
10/18/2006
01:21

Nice
South ParkS10 E10

Kyle tries t get the police to help.
10/18/2006
01:10

Now It's Personal
South ParkS10 E10

Cartman vows to stop Ike and Miss. Stevenson from kissing in the hallways.
10/18/2006
01:37

Busted
South ParkS10 E10

Cartman busts Miss. Stevenson for her affair with Ike.
10/18/2006
00:49

Dead To Me
South ParkS10 E10

Ike declares Kyle is dead to him.
10/18/2006
01:20

Mel Gibson Defense
South ParkS10 E10

Miss. Stevenson uses alcoholism as an excuse for her actions.
10/18/2006
01:29

Dawg's Crew
South ParkS10 E10

Cartman vows to track down Miss. Stevenson.
10/18/2006
01:30

Butters Freezes Cartman
South ParkS10 E12

Cartman buries himself in snow in the mountains.
11/01/2006
03:03

Cartman in 2546
South ParkS10 E12

Cartman receives disturbing news about the Wii.
11/01/2006
01:23

Cartman Wants a Wii
South ParkS10 E12

Mrs. Garrison throws a fit over the theory of evolution.
11/01/2006
01:14

Cartman Can't Wait 3 Weeks
South ParkS10 E12

Cartman can't fall asleep and goes insane.
11/01/2006
01:16

I'm a Monkey
South ParkS10 E12

Mrs. Garrison and Richard Dawkins butt heads over evolution.
11/01/2006
01:32

Dawkins Bangs Garrison
South ParkS10 E12

Mrs. Garrison and Richard Dawkins' date goes well.
11/01/2006
01:29

General Disarray Advises Professor Chaos
South ParkS10 E12

Butters attempts to unfreeze Cartman.
11/01/2006
00:54

Dawning of the Sea Otters
South ParkS10 E12

Cart man's life is threatened in the future.
11/01/2006