South Park
America is Back!
Season 15 E 4 • 05/18/2011
The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
More
Watching
01:08
Eric Cartman, 1.2 InchesSouth ParkS15 E4
The boys gather around to view the growth chart.
05/18/2011
01:34
A Den of Snakes!South ParkS15 E4
Cartman confronts the boys about the school going too far.
05/18/2011
01:46
Pulling a Scared TurtleSouth ParkS15 E4
Cartman re-measures all the boys to get the numbers right.
05/18/2011
01:48
You're a Fat Little BoySouth ParkS15 E4
Cartman sits down with a Therapist to discuss his anger issues.
05/18/2011
01:40
My Name is Dr. MarshSouth ParkS15 E4
The parents find out about the incident at school and Randy volunteers to talk to the children.
05/18/2011
01:18
Anger Management ClassSouth ParkS15 E4
Cartman visits an Anger Management Class to discuss his issues.
05/18/2011
01:49
Pissed Off and Angry PartySouth ParkS15 E4
Randy and his followers take over the Federal Express.
05/18/2011
01:06
Isn't... There?South ParkS15 E4
The Government discovers whats truly behind all this anger.
05/18/2011
01:38
America is Back!South ParkS15 E4
The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
00:26
Postman ButtersSouth ParkS15 E6
Butters informs Mr. Lu Kim about South Park's new sushi restaurant.
06/01/2011
01:40
An Asian Turf War?South ParkS15 E6
Concerned over Butters' mental state, his parents take him to a therapist.
06/01/2011
01:21
Little TokyoSouth ParkS15 E6
The turf war kicks up a notch, while Butters' mental state worsens.
06/01/2011
01:21
A Tweety?South ParkS15 E6
Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy agree to settle their differences.
06/01/2011
02:18
Multiple PersonalitiesSouth ParkS15 E6
Butters sits down with Dr. Janus to sort out his mental issues.
06/01/2011
01:15
Good Night ButtersSouth ParkS15 E6
Searching for answers, Butters videotapes his sleep patterns.
06/01/2011
01:07
Asian DiversitySouth ParkS15 E6
Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy hold an Asian Diversity Assembly.
06/01/2011