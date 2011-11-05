South Park
Burn It Down!!!
Season 15 E 4 • 05/18/2011
Randy gets thrown into anger management class.
01:22
Native CanadiansSouth ParkS15 E3
Mr. Mackey loses it, while Scott the Dick leads Ike to the Native Canadians.
05/11/2011
01:22
I AM TOOTH DECAY!South ParkS15 E3
The Canadians finally face off with the Princess' kidnapper.
05/11/2011
01:22
Famous for 2 MonthsSouth ParkS15 E5
The boys get sucked into Sara McLachlan's melodramatic commercial.
05/12/2011
01:23
Boom Boom PowSouth ParkS15 E5
Cartman recruites Kyle for his latest money making scheme.
05/12/2011
01:24
Crack Baby OrphanageSouth ParkS15 E5
When all seems lost, Kyle and Stan discover a miracle.
05/12/2011
01:08
Eric Cartman, 1.2 InchesSouth ParkS15 E4
The boys gather around to view the growth chart.
05/18/2011
01:34
A Den of Snakes!South ParkS15 E4
Cartman confronts the boys about the school going too far.
05/18/2011
01:40
My Name is Dr. MarshSouth ParkS15 E4
The parents find out about the incident at school and Randy volunteers to talk to the children.
05/18/2011
01:18
Anger Management ClassSouth ParkS15 E4
Cartman visits an Anger Management Class to discuss his issues.
05/18/2011
01:06
Isn't... There?South ParkS15 E4
The Government discovers whats truly behind all this anger.
05/18/2011
01:40
An Asian Turf War?South ParkS15 E6
Concerned over Butters' mental state, his parents take him to a therapist.
06/01/2011
01:21
Little TokyoSouth ParkS15 E6
The turf war kicks up a notch, while Butters' mental state worsens.
06/01/2011
02:18
Multiple PersonalitiesSouth ParkS15 E6
Butters sits down with Dr. Janus to sort out his mental issues.
06/01/2011
01:15
Good Night ButtersSouth ParkS15 E6
Searching for answers, Butters videotapes his sleep patterns.
06/01/2011
01:07
Asian DiversitySouth ParkS15 E6
Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy hold an Asian Diversity Assembly.
06/01/2011
01:37
Get In That Vault!!!South ParkS15 E6
After Butters confronts Dr. Janus, he has another episode.
06/01/2011