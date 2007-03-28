South Park

A New Friend

Season 11 E 6 • 04/11/2007

Garrison makes a new friend.

01:53

School Evacuated
South ParkS11 E4

Cartman informs the authorities of his terrorist suspicion.
03/28/2007
01:12

Hillary Arrives
South ParkS11 E4

Hillary Clinton may be in danger.
03/28/2007
01:10

Snuke Found
South ParkS11 E4

A snuke is found in Hillary's snatch.
03/28/2007
03:01

Rabbit Stew
South ParkS11 E5

The Head of the Catholic League orders Jesus to be killed.
04/04/2007
02:30

Peter Rabbit
South ParkS11 E5

Stan and Kyle learn from Professor Teabag that Saint Peter was a rabbit.
04/04/2007
01:46

PEEPS!
South ParkS11 E5

Stan and Kyle escape Professor Teabag's house just before a detonation of Peeps.
04/04/2007
02:02

Scissor Me Timbers
South ParkS11 E6

Garrison switches teams yet again.
04/11/2007
02:13

Les Bos is Saved
South ParkS11 E6

Garrison exposes Xerxes as a woman.
04/11/2007
01:05

Weekend Homework
South ParkS11 E6

Garrison assigns weekend homework.
04/11/2007
00:55

Mexican Labor
South ParkS11 E6

The boys hire Mexicans to write their essays.
04/11/2007
00:52

01:39

Writing Eses
South ParkS11 E6

The boys encounter a problem with their essays.
04/11/2007
01:19

Garrison's a Lesbian
South ParkS11 E6

Garrison comes out as a lesbian to the class.
04/11/2007
01:25

Dyke Fight
South ParkS11 E6

Persians may close down Les Bos.
04/11/2007
00:54

Lesbians At City Hall
South ParkS11 E6

The Mayor won't help the Lesbians.
04/11/2007
01:48

The Battle
South ParkS11 E6

The Persians battle the lesbians for the bar.
04/11/2007
00:51

Rauf Xerxes
South ParkS11 E6

The Persians' boss takes charge.
04/11/2007
01:34

Mexican Spies
South ParkS11 E6

The Lesbians hire Mexicans to spy on Xerxes.
04/11/2007
01:47

Coffee and Secrets
South ParkS11 E6

The Mexicans return with information.
04/11/2007
01:02

We Need Ideas, People!
South ParkS11 E7

The mayor calls a meeting to discuss homeless situation in South Park.
04/18/2007
03:52

Evergreen: Homeless Free
South ParkS11 E7

The boys learn that Evergreen has been diverting its homeless to South Park.
04/18/2007