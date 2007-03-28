A New Friend

Watching
01:53
School EvacuatedSouth ParkS11 E4
Cartman informs the authorities of his terrorist suspicion.
03/28/2007
03:01
Rabbit StewSouth ParkS11 E5
The Head of the Catholic League orders Jesus to be killed.
04/04/2007
02:30
Peter RabbitSouth ParkS11 E5
Stan and Kyle learn from Professor Teabag that Saint Peter was a rabbit.
04/04/2007
01:46
PEEPS!South ParkS11 E5
Stan and Kyle escape Professor Teabag's house just before a detonation of Peeps.
04/04/2007
01:02
We Need Ideas, People!South ParkS11 E7
The mayor calls a meeting to discuss homeless situation in South Park.
04/18/2007