South Park

We Need Ideas, People!

Season 11 E 7 • 04/18/2007

The mayor calls a meeting to discuss homeless situation in South Park.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:53

School Evacuated
South ParkS11 E4

Cartman informs the authorities of his terrorist suspicion.
03/28/2007
01:12

Hillary Arrives
South ParkS11 E4

Hillary Clinton may be in danger.
03/28/2007
01:10

Snuke Found
South ParkS11 E4

A snuke is found in Hillary's snatch.
03/28/2007
03:01

Rabbit Stew
South ParkS11 E5

The Head of the Catholic League orders Jesus to be killed.
04/04/2007
02:30

Peter Rabbit
South ParkS11 E5

Stan and Kyle learn from Professor Teabag that Saint Peter was a rabbit.
04/04/2007
01:46

PEEPS!
South ParkS11 E5

Stan and Kyle escape Professor Teabag's house just before a detonation of Peeps.
04/04/2007
02:02

Scissor Me Timbers
South ParkS11 E6

Garrison switches teams yet again.
04/11/2007
01:05

Weekend Homework
South ParkS11 E6

Garrison assigns weekend homework.
04/11/2007
01:39

Writing Eses
South ParkS11 E6

The boys encounter a problem with their essays.
04/11/2007
01:47

Coffee and Secrets
South ParkS11 E6

The Mexicans return with information.
04/11/2007
01:02

We Need Ideas, People!
South ParkS11 E7

The mayor calls a meeting to discuss homeless situation in South Park.
04/18/2007
03:52

Evergreen: Homeless Free
South ParkS11 E7

The boys learn that Evergreen has been diverting its homeless to South Park.
04/18/2007
01:15

Cartman Jumps the Homeless
South ParkS11 E7

The park is full of homeless people which gives Cartman the perfect idea.
04/18/2007
00:47

Kyle Gives to the Homeless
South ParkS11 E7

Kyle gives an ungrateful homeless man twenty dollars.
04/18/2007
00:51

Homeless Out Break Begins
South ParkS11 E7

The number of homeless people in South Park has increased after Kyle's handout.
04/18/2007
01:24

I Don't Have Change!
South ParkS11 E7

Randy is harassed by change thirsty homeless people.
04/18/2007
01:25

Kyle's Dad Becomes Homeless
South ParkS11 E7

Gerald Broflovski, Kyle's Dad ventures into the crowds of homeless people and becomes one of them.
04/18/2007
01:09

Homeless Expert
South ParkS11 E7

The boys reach the home of the Town's Homeless Expert.
04/18/2007
01:01

Let Us In!
South ParkS11 E7

The number of people stranded on the rooftop increases.
04/18/2007
01:09

Homeless Anatomy Lesson
South ParkS11 E7

The homeless researcher explains the homeless anatomy to the boys.
04/18/2007
01:45

A Mercy Kill
South ParkS11 E7

Glenn learns he's going to lose his home, becomes homeless zombie, and is killed by Randy Marsh.
04/18/2007