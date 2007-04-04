The Battle

Watching
01:46
PEEPS!South ParkS11 E5
Stan and Kyle escape Professor Teabag's house just before a detonation of Peeps.
04/04/2007
01:02
We Need Ideas, People!South ParkS11 E7
The mayor calls a meeting to discuss homeless situation in South Park.
04/18/2007
03:52
Evergreen: Homeless FreeSouth ParkS11 E7
The boys learn that Evergreen has been diverting its homeless to South Park.
04/18/2007
01:15
Cartman Jumps the HomelessSouth ParkS11 E7
The park is full of homeless people which gives Cartman the perfect idea.
04/18/2007
00:47
Kyle Gives to the HomelessSouth ParkS11 E7
Kyle gives an ungrateful homeless man twenty dollars.
04/18/2007
00:51
Homeless Out Break BeginsSouth ParkS11 E7
The number of homeless people in South Park has increased after Kyle's handout.
04/18/2007
01:24
I Don't Have Change!South ParkS11 E7
Randy is harassed by change thirsty homeless people.
04/18/2007