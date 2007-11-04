South Park

Season 11 E 6 • 04/11/2007

02:13

Les Bos is Saved
South ParkS11 E6

Garrison exposes Xerxes as a woman.
04/11/2007
01:05

Weekend Homework
South ParkS11 E6

Garrison assigns weekend homework.
04/11/2007
00:55

Mexican Labor
South ParkS11 E6

The boys hire Mexicans to write their essays.
04/11/2007
00:52

A New Friend
South ParkS11 E6

Garrison makes a new friend.
04/11/2007
01:39

Writing Eses
South ParkS11 E6

The boys encounter a problem with their essays.
04/11/2007
01:19

Garrison's a Lesbian
South ParkS11 E6

Garrison comes out as a lesbian to the class.
04/11/2007
01:25

Dyke Fight
South ParkS11 E6

Persians may close down Les Bos.
04/11/2007
00:54

Lesbians At City Hall
South ParkS11 E6

The Mayor won't help the Lesbians.
04/11/2007
01:48

The Battle
South ParkS11 E6

The Persians battle the lesbians for the bar.
04/11/2007
00:51

Rauf Xerxes
South ParkS11 E6

The Persians' boss takes charge.
04/11/2007
01:34

Mexican Spies
South ParkS11 E6

The Lesbians hire Mexicans to spy on Xerxes.
04/11/2007
01:47

Coffee and Secrets
South ParkS11 E6

The Mexicans return with information.
04/11/2007
01:02

We Need Ideas, People!
South ParkS11 E7

The mayor calls a meeting to discuss homeless situation in South Park.
04/18/2007
03:52

Evergreen: Homeless Free
South ParkS11 E7

The boys learn that Evergreen has been diverting its homeless to South Park.
04/18/2007
01:15

Cartman Jumps the Homeless
South ParkS11 E7

The park is full of homeless people which gives Cartman the perfect idea.
04/18/2007
00:47

Kyle Gives to the Homeless
South ParkS11 E7

Kyle gives an ungrateful homeless man twenty dollars.
04/18/2007
00:51

Homeless Out Break Begins
South ParkS11 E7

The number of homeless people in South Park has increased after Kyle's handout.
04/18/2007
01:24

I Don't Have Change!
South ParkS11 E7

Randy is harassed by change thirsty homeless people.
04/18/2007
01:25

Kyle's Dad Becomes Homeless
South ParkS11 E7

Gerald Broflovski, Kyle's Dad ventures into the crowds of homeless people and becomes one of them.
04/18/2007
01:09

Homeless Expert
South ParkS11 E7

The boys reach the home of the Town's Homeless Expert.
04/18/2007
01:01

Let Us In!
South ParkS11 E7

The number of people stranded on the rooftop increases.
04/18/2007