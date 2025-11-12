South Park

The Woodland Critters Return

Season 28 E 5 • 12/11/2025

Stan wishes for a miracle and the Woodland Critters are ready to help.

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01:24

A Big Christmas Miracle
South ParkS28 E5

Stan asks the school counselor for help, but Jesus has more important things to do.
12/11/2025
02:05

A Christian Woman Knows Her Place (Song)
South ParkS28 E5

Jesus' Christian girlfriend visits Shady Acres to spread holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Stan asks and old friend for a miracle.
12/11/2025
01:18

Breaking Down the Science
South ParkS28 E4

The morning of the big South Park Turkey Trot, everyone is ready for a great race - except for the boys who are missing a teammate.
11/27/2025
01:16

Fire the Tear Gas
South ParkS28 E4

Pete Hegseth goes to war against the South Park Turkey Trot.
11/27/2025
01:38

Headed For a Crap Out
South ParkS28 E5

The President and Vice President drop off some gifts at the jail. Stan and the Woodland Critters discuss plans to save Christmas and Satan's baby.
12/11/2025
00:44

I'm Not a Runner!
South ParkS28 E4

Tolkien tries to catch Cartman and get this game console back.
11/27/2025
00:47

Member Chewbecca Again?
South ParkS20 E1

Randy indulges in Member Berries but notices a disturbing side effect.
03/04/2026
02:36

Satan Knows Everything
South ParkS28 E5

The Woodland Critters, Satan, Towelie, and Stan confront the President and Vice President. Jesus arrives to save
12/11/2025
02:42

The Crap Out Craps Out
South ParkS28 E5

The ultimate battle between good and evil gets interrupted by some auspicious news.
12/11/2025
01:01

The Woodland Critters Return
South ParkS28 E5

Stan wishes for a miracle and the Woodland Critters are ready to help.
12/11/2025
01:17

You Can't Write This Shit
South ParkS28 E5

After spending months as a prisoner in the White House, Towelie tells Satan everything he has seen and heard.
12/11/2025
01:44

You Want Me On Your Team
South ParkS28 E4

Excited to win $5000 the boys form a a team for the annual South Park Turkey Trot.
11/27/2025