South Park

Stan Meets the Critters

Season 8 E 14 • 12/15/2004

Stan meets the Woodland Critters.

01:17

Fried Chicken Sundae
South ParkS8 E13

Cartman has visions of a fried chicken sundae.
12/08/2004
01:44

The Death of Veronica Crabtree
South ParkS8 E13

Kyle jumps off his roof so that people will listen to what he says.
12/08/2004
01:15

5th Copy Cat Killer
South ParkS8 E13

Kyle fakes psychic powers to catch a killer.
12/08/2004
01:53

Mr. God
South ParkS8 E13

The detectives don't seem to understand the evidence in front of them.
12/08/2004
01:08

Running Some Tests
South ParkS8 E13

Sergeant Lou runs some tests on severed hands.
12/08/2004
00:46

Time to Die
South ParkS8 E13

Cartman is saved just in time.
12/08/2004
01:00

Good Old Fashion Police Work
South ParkS8 E13

Everyone agrees that Kyle's psychic abilities saved the day, except for Kyle.
12/08/2004
02:38

Abortion Lessons
South ParkS8 E14

The mountain lion cubs learn how to perform abortions.
12/15/2004
02:45

The Antichrist is Born
South ParkS8 E14

Santa is pissed when the Antichrist is born.
12/15/2004
03:11

Kyle's Abortion
South ParkS8 E14

The mountain cubs give Kyle an abortion.
12/15/2004
02:29

Stan Meets the Critters
South ParkS8 E14

Stan meets the Woodland Critters.
12/15/2004
02:35

Stan Builds a Manger
South ParkS8 E14

Stan builds the Critters a manger for their coming Savior.
12/15/2004
01:44

Orphaned Cubs
South ParkS8 E14

Stan kills a mountain lion, mother of three.
12/15/2004
01:43

Blood Orgy
South ParkS8 E14

The Critters have a blood orgy.
12/15/2004
01:32

Voice of Guilt
South ParkS8 E14

Stan tries to watch television to forget his problems.
12/15/2004
01:35

The Critters Attack Stan
South ParkS8 E14

The critters use their evil powers to stop Stan from taking down the manger.
12/15/2004
00:44

The Perfect Host
South ParkS8 E14

Kyle is the perfect human vessel for the Critters' Antichrist.
12/15/2004
02:18

Jews Can't Play Basketball
South ParkS9 E1

Kyle is crushed when does not make the all-state basketball team.
03/09/2005
02:40

My Scrotum!
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison doesn't save her balls from exploding in Kyle's knees and decides to stay a woman.
03/09/2005
00:32

Mr. Garrison Has Titties
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison introduces herself to the boys.
03/09/2005
01:18

Negroplasty
South ParkS9 E1

Kyle consults Dr. Biber on how to become tall and black.
03/09/2005