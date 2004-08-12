Stan Meets the Critters

Watching
01:44
The Death of Veronica CrabtreeSouth ParkS8 E13
Kyle jumps off his roof so that people will listen to what he says.
12/08/2004
01:53
Mr. GodSouth ParkS8 E13
The detectives don't seem to understand the evidence in front of them.
12/08/2004
01:00
Good Old Fashion Police WorkSouth ParkS8 E13
Everyone agrees that Kyle's psychic abilities saved the day, except for Kyle.
12/08/2004
02:38
Abortion LessonsSouth ParkS8 E14
The mountain lion cubs learn how to perform abortions.
12/15/2004
02:35
Stan Builds a MangerSouth ParkS8 E14
Stan builds the Critters a manger for their coming Savior.
12/15/2004
01:35
The Critters Attack StanSouth ParkS8 E14
The critters use their evil powers to stop Stan from taking down the manger.
12/15/2004
00:44
The Perfect HostSouth ParkS8 E14
Kyle is the perfect human vessel for the Critters' Antichrist.
12/15/2004
02:18
Jews Can't Play BasketballSouth ParkS9 E1
Kyle is crushed when does not make the all-state basketball team.
03/09/2005
02:40
My Scrotum!South ParkS9 E1
Mrs. Garrison doesn't save her balls from exploding in Kyle's knees and decides to stay a woman.
03/09/2005