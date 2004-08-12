South Park
Good Old Fashion Police Work
Season 8 E 13 • 12/08/2004
Everyone agrees that Kyle's psychic abilities saved the day, except for Kyle.
01:58
Quadruple Stuffed OreosSouth ParkS8 E13
Cartman visits a crime scene and has visions of cookies and candy.
12/08/2004
01:13
Copycat KillerSouth ParkS8 E13
Kyle accuses Cartman of lying about his psychic powers.
12/08/2004
01:44
The Death of Veronica CrabtreeSouth ParkS8 E13
Kyle jumps off his roof so that people will listen to what he says.
12/08/2004
01:53
Mr. GodSouth ParkS8 E13
The detectives don't seem to understand the evidence in front of them.
12/08/2004
01:00
Good Old Fashion Police WorkSouth ParkS8 E13
02:38
Abortion LessonsSouth ParkS8 E14
The mountain lion cubs learn how to perform abortions.
12/15/2004
02:35
Stan Builds a MangerSouth ParkS8 E14
Stan builds the Critters a manger for their coming Savior.
12/15/2004
01:35
The Critters Attack StanSouth ParkS8 E14
The critters use their evil powers to stop Stan from taking down the manger.
12/15/2004