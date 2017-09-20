South Park
Does Anyone Know What Columbus Did?
Season 21 E 3 • 09/27/2017
The boys brainstorm ways to get Stan's Dad to drop his assult on Columbus Day.
00:54
Cupcakes and Suicide AwarenessSouth ParkS21 E2
Kim Jong Un gets a special delivery. Meanwhile, Cartman urges PC Principal to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:21
Crazy for CupcakesSouth ParkS21 E2
Tweek's gift of cupcakes calms a troubled world, until the President of the United States starts tweeting.
09/20/2017
01:40
Give Life a TrySouth ParkS21 E2
Eric raps, in epic style, to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:46
Focus On the Fidget SpinnerSouth ParkS21 E2
North Korea successfully launches a test missile over Tweek's house.
09/20/2017
00:55
A Thousand DovesSouth ParkS21 E2
Cartman begs PC Principal for more resources for suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:05
#EricDontDoItSouth ParkS21 E2
Eric and Heidi take their suicide prevention message to the streets.
09/20/2017
02:10
My Emotions Are Freaking You OutSouth ParkS21 E2
Tweek and Craig get into an argument while trying to spend some time together. Meanwhile, distracted driving runs rampant at Elitch Gardens.
09/20/2017
02:30
You Are So Up and DownSouth ParkS21 E2
After Heidi and Cartman get into another argument, Craig finally understands how he can help Tweek.
09/20/2017
02:37
Put It DownSouth ParkS21 E2
Craig, Tweek, Cartman and the town of South Park have a message for the President.
09/20/2017
02:17
I'll Crap All Over Their StatuesSouth ParkS21 E3
Kyle tries to convince Stan to reason with his dad, but Randy is on a mission to convince everyone how terrible Christopher Columbus was. Then Randy heads to New York to prove how serious he is.
09/27/2017
00:59
00:57
We Were All YoungerSouth ParkS21 E3
Stan confronts Randy about his true motives behind Columbus Day.
09/27/2017
01:21
Do Not Talk of This to AnyoneSouth ParkS21 E3
Randy goes to extreme measures before his DNA test.
09/27/2017
00:51
We Know How to Make You SufferSouth ParkS21 E3
Kenny, Stan, Kyle and Cartman try to expose Randy for the hypocrite he is.
09/27/2017
01:27
YOU Were Stoked on ColumbusSouth ParkS21 E3
As Randy tries to get rid of everything related to Columbus that he ever collected, he gets a visit from an unexpected admirer.
09/27/2017
00:38
He Denied Any Wrong DoingSouth ParkS21 E3
The boys try to convice Mr. Galtman of Randy's duplicity one more time.
09/27/2017
01:25
Don't Post ThatSouth ParkS21 E3
Randy freaks out and is caught in a very Columbus-like act.
09/27/2017
01:12
We Have to Come to School On MondaySouth ParkS21 E3
Just like Columbus, Cartman inspires the school to not give up on the dream of a day off.
09/27/2017
01:49
We Need to Do the Test AgainSouth ParkS21 E3
Randy hopes are dashed when he learns that his DNA test was inconclusive and he will need to be retested.
09/27/2017