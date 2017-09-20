South Park

We Have to Come to School On Monday

Season 21 E 3 • 09/27/2017

Just like Columbus, Cartman inspires the school to not give up on the dream of a day off.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

02:37

Put It Down
South ParkS21 E2

Craig, Tweek, Cartman and the town of South Park have a message for the President.
09/20/2017
02:17

I'll Crap All Over Their Statues
South ParkS21 E3

Kyle tries to convince Stan to reason with his dad, but Randy is on a mission to convince everyone how terrible Christopher Columbus was. Then Randy heads to New York to prove how serious he is.
09/27/2017
00:59

Does Anyone Know What Columbus Did?
South ParkS21 E3

The boys brainstorm ways to get Stan's Dad to drop his assult on Columbus Day.
09/27/2017
00:57

We Were All Younger
South ParkS21 E3

Stan confronts Randy about his true motives behind Columbus Day.
09/27/2017
01:21

DNA and Me
South ParkS21 E3

Wouldn't you like to know the story of YOU?
09/27/2017
01:21

Do Not Talk of This to Anyone
South ParkS21 E3

Randy goes to extreme measures before his DNA test.
09/27/2017
00:51

We Know How to Make You Suffer
South ParkS21 E3

Kenny, Stan, Kyle and Cartman try to expose Randy for the hypocrite he is.
09/27/2017
01:27

YOU Were Stoked on Columbus
South ParkS21 E3

As Randy tries to get rid of everything related to Columbus that he ever collected, he gets a visit from an unexpected admirer.
09/27/2017
00:38

He Denied Any Wrong Doing
South ParkS21 E3

The boys try to convice Mr. Galtman of Randy's duplicity one more time.
09/27/2017
01:25

Don't Post That
South ParkS21 E3

Randy freaks out and is caught in a very Columbus-like act.
09/27/2017
01:12

We Have to Come to School On Monday
South ParkS21 E3

Just like Columbus, Cartman inspires the school to not give up on the dream of a day off.
09/27/2017
01:49

We Need to Do the Test Again
South ParkS21 E3

Randy hopes are dashed when he learns that his DNA test was inconclusive and he will need to be retested.
09/27/2017
01:47

Earth Wasn’t Big Enough For Neanderthals
South ParkS21 E3

Randy gets his DNA results and a big surprise.
09/27/2017
01:19

Allow Yourself to Feel
South ParkS21 E3

Randy, finally caught in all his lies, learns something about about himself.
09/27/2017
01:20

What is a Holiday?
South ParkS21 E3

Randy convinces the school board to keep the school holiday, but with a new name.
09/27/2017
01:13

I Was Invited, By People
South ParkS21 E4

After the Town Hall meeting, Mark Zuckerberg visits a few of the residents of South Park.
10/11/2017
01:28

Welcome to Coon and Friends
South ParkS21 E4

After a successful tryout, Fast Pass becomes the newest member of the Coon and Friends.
10/11/2017
01:23

I'm Not Looking at Boobies?
South ParkS21 E4

Professor Chaos launches his next diabolical plot, on Facebook, to destroy the Coon and Friends.
10/11/2017
01:14

Mixing of Truth and Fiction
South ParkS21 E4

The parents of South Park's children are concerned with the terrible "news' they are reading on Facebook and take steps to confront the problem.
10/11/2017
01:09

Self Sustaining Chaos Machine
South ParkS21 E4

Professor Chaos welcomes his newest minion and explains more about his latest scheme to bring Chaos to the world.
10/11/2017
02:00

Being a Superhero Means…
South ParkS21 E4

After learning the reason Coon and Friends are losing fans on social media, they decide to stand together against Professor Chaos.
10/11/2017