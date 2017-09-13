South Park

Give Life a Try

Season 21 E 2 • 09/20/2017

Eric raps, in epic style, to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:26

What's a Jim Bob!?
South ParkS21 E1

Eric comes home from school to find Alexa has been replaced.
09/13/2017
01:31

Hey Darryl. HEY DARRYL!
South ParkS21 E1

Darryl feels like his new job is beneath him.
09/13/2017
01:34

What Are You Talking About?
South ParkS21 E1

Cartman and Heidi try to reconcile, but Cartman won't listen.
09/13/2017
01:35

It's Okay to Be Sad
South ParkS21 E1

Heidi leaves a sad message for Cartman. Meanwhile, Cartman could not be happier.
09/13/2017
01:04

Space to Entertain In Your Home
South ParkS21 E1

Sharon and Randy reveal Darryl's open concept remodel.
09/13/2017
00:53

He's Your Boyfriend, Dude
South ParkS21 E2

The boys ask Craig to step up and talk to Tweek about scaring everyone. Meanwhile, Cartman and Heidi are back together.
09/20/2017
01:08

AGGHHH!!! Do Something!!!
South ParkS21 E2

Tweek sings about his fears of North Korea.
09/20/2017
01:00

If You Promise to Keep It Private
South ParkS21 E2

Heidi asks Stan about a sensitive topic. Meanwhile, the boys share a laugh at Cartman's expense.
09/20/2017
00:54

Cupcakes and Suicide Awareness
South ParkS21 E2

Kim Jong Un gets a special delivery. Meanwhile, Cartman urges PC Principal to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:21

Crazy for Cupcakes
South ParkS21 E2

Tweek's gift of cupcakes calms a troubled world, until the President of the United States starts tweeting.
09/20/2017
01:40

Give Life a Try
South ParkS21 E2

Eric raps, in epic style, to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:46

Focus On the Fidget Spinner
South ParkS21 E2

North Korea successfully launches a test missile over Tweek's house.
09/20/2017
00:55

A Thousand Doves
South ParkS21 E2

Cartman begs PC Principal for more resources for suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:05

#EricDontDoIt
South ParkS21 E2

Eric and Heidi take their suicide prevention message to the streets.
09/20/2017
02:10

My Emotions Are Freaking You Out
South ParkS21 E2

Tweek and Craig get into an argument while trying to spend some time together. Meanwhile, distracted driving runs rampant at Elitch Gardens.
09/20/2017
02:30

You Are So Up and Down
South ParkS21 E2

After Heidi and Cartman get into another argument, Craig finally understands how he can help Tweek.
09/20/2017
02:37

Put It Down
South ParkS21 E2

Craig, Tweek, Cartman and the town of South Park have a message for the President.
09/20/2017
02:17

I'll Crap All Over Their Statues
South ParkS21 E3

Kyle tries to convince Stan to reason with his dad, but Randy is on a mission to convince everyone how terrible Christopher Columbus was. Then Randy heads to New York to prove how serious he is.
09/27/2017
00:59

Does Anyone Know What Columbus Did?
South ParkS21 E3

The boys brainstorm ways to get Stan's Dad to drop his assult on Columbus Day.
09/27/2017
00:57

We Were All Younger
South ParkS21 E3

Stan confronts Randy about his true motives behind Columbus Day.
09/27/2017
01:21

DNA and Me
South ParkS21 E3

Wouldn't you like to know the story of YOU?
09/27/2017