South Park

We Were All Younger

Season 21 E 3 • 09/27/2017

Stan confronts Randy about his true motives behind Columbus Day.

01:21

Crazy for Cupcakes
South ParkS21 E2

Tweek's gift of cupcakes calms a troubled world, until the President of the United States starts tweeting.
09/20/2017
01:40

Give Life a Try
South ParkS21 E2

Eric raps, in epic style, to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:46

Focus On the Fidget Spinner
South ParkS21 E2

North Korea successfully launches a test missile over Tweek's house.
09/20/2017
00:55

A Thousand Doves
South ParkS21 E2

Cartman begs PC Principal for more resources for suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:05

#EricDontDoIt
South ParkS21 E2

Eric and Heidi take their suicide prevention message to the streets.
09/20/2017
02:10

My Emotions Are Freaking You Out
South ParkS21 E2

Tweek and Craig get into an argument while trying to spend some time together. Meanwhile, distracted driving runs rampant at Elitch Gardens.
09/20/2017
02:30

You Are So Up and Down
South ParkS21 E2

After Heidi and Cartman get into another argument, Craig finally understands how he can help Tweek.
09/20/2017
02:37

Put It Down
South ParkS21 E2

Craig, Tweek, Cartman and the town of South Park have a message for the President.
09/20/2017
02:17

I'll Crap All Over Their Statues
South ParkS21 E3

Kyle tries to convince Stan to reason with his dad, but Randy is on a mission to convince everyone how terrible Christopher Columbus was. Then Randy heads to New York to prove how serious he is.
09/27/2017
00:59

Does Anyone Know What Columbus Did?
South ParkS21 E3

The boys brainstorm ways to get Stan's Dad to drop his assult on Columbus Day.
09/27/2017
00:57

01:21

DNA and Me
South ParkS21 E3

Wouldn't you like to know the story of YOU?
09/27/2017
01:21

Do Not Talk of This to Anyone
South ParkS21 E3

Randy goes to extreme measures before his DNA test.
09/27/2017
00:51

We Know How to Make You Suffer
South ParkS21 E3

Kenny, Stan, Kyle and Cartman try to expose Randy for the hypocrite he is.
09/27/2017
01:27

YOU Were Stoked on Columbus
South ParkS21 E3

As Randy tries to get rid of everything related to Columbus that he ever collected, he gets a visit from an unexpected admirer.
09/27/2017
00:38

He Denied Any Wrong Doing
South ParkS21 E3

The boys try to convice Mr. Galtman of Randy's duplicity one more time.
09/27/2017
01:25

Don't Post That
South ParkS21 E3

Randy freaks out and is caught in a very Columbus-like act.
09/27/2017
01:12

We Have to Come to School On Monday
South ParkS21 E3

Just like Columbus, Cartman inspires the school to not give up on the dream of a day off.
09/27/2017
01:49

We Need to Do the Test Again
South ParkS21 E3

Randy hopes are dashed when he learns that his DNA test was inconclusive and he will need to be retested.
09/27/2017
01:47

Earth Wasn’t Big Enough For Neanderthals
South ParkS21 E3

Randy gets his DNA results and a big surprise.
09/27/2017
01:19

Allow Yourself to Feel
South ParkS21 E3

Randy, finally caught in all his lies, learns something about about himself.
09/27/2017