South Park
Earth Wasn’t Big Enough For Neanderthals
Season 21 E 3 • 09/27/2017
Randy gets his DNA results and a big surprise.
Does Anyone Know What Columbus Did?South ParkS21 E3
The boys brainstorm ways to get Stan's Dad to drop his assult on Columbus Day.
09/27/2017
00:57
We Were All YoungerSouth ParkS21 E3
Stan confronts Randy about his true motives behind Columbus Day.
09/27/2017
01:21
Do Not Talk of This to AnyoneSouth ParkS21 E3
Randy goes to extreme measures before his DNA test.
09/27/2017
00:51
We Know How to Make You SufferSouth ParkS21 E3
Kenny, Stan, Kyle and Cartman try to expose Randy for the hypocrite he is.
09/27/2017
01:27
YOU Were Stoked on ColumbusSouth ParkS21 E3
As Randy tries to get rid of everything related to Columbus that he ever collected, he gets a visit from an unexpected admirer.
09/27/2017
00:38
He Denied Any Wrong DoingSouth ParkS21 E3
The boys try to convice Mr. Galtman of Randy's duplicity one more time.
09/27/2017
01:25
Don't Post ThatSouth ParkS21 E3
Randy freaks out and is caught in a very Columbus-like act.
09/27/2017
01:12
We Have to Come to School On MondaySouth ParkS21 E3
Just like Columbus, Cartman inspires the school to not give up on the dream of a day off.
09/27/2017
01:49
We Need to Do the Test AgainSouth ParkS21 E3
Randy hopes are dashed when he learns that his DNA test was inconclusive and he will need to be retested.
09/27/2017
01:47
Earth Wasn’t Big Enough For NeanderthalsSouth ParkS21 E3
09/27/2017
01:19
Allow Yourself to FeelSouth ParkS21 E3
Randy, finally caught in all his lies, learns something about about himself.
09/27/2017
01:20
What is a Holiday?South ParkS21 E3
Randy convinces the school board to keep the school holiday, but with a new name.
09/27/2017
01:13
I Was Invited, By PeopleSouth ParkS21 E4
After the Town Hall meeting, Mark Zuckerberg visits a few of the residents of South Park.
10/11/2017
01:28
Welcome to Coon and FriendsSouth ParkS21 E4
After a successful tryout, Fast Pass becomes the newest member of the Coon and Friends.
10/11/2017
01:23
I'm Not Looking at Boobies?South ParkS21 E4
Professor Chaos launches his next diabolical plot, on Facebook, to destroy the Coon and Friends.
10/11/2017
01:14
Mixing of Truth and FictionSouth ParkS21 E4
The parents of South Park's children are concerned with the terrible "news' they are reading on Facebook and take steps to confront the problem.
10/11/2017
01:09
Self Sustaining Chaos MachineSouth ParkS21 E4
Professor Chaos welcomes his newest minion and explains more about his latest scheme to bring Chaos to the world.
10/11/2017
02:00
Being a Superhero Means…South ParkS21 E4
After learning the reason Coon and Friends are losing fans on social media, they decide to stand together against Professor Chaos.
10/11/2017
01:06
You're Green LitSouth ParkS21 E4
The Coon and Friends pitch their franchise idea to Netflix, but find out their Facebook reputation has spread further than they thought.
10/11/2017