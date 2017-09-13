South Park
Cupcakes and Suicide Awareness
Season 21 E 2 • 09/20/2017
Kim Jong Un gets a special delivery. Meanwhile, Cartman urges PC Principal to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.
00:56
She Needs HelpSouth ParkS21 E1
Cartman reveals the depths of his abusive relationship with Heidi to his friends, and asks them for help and support.
09/13/2017
00:45
Get Us Jobs!?South ParkS21 E1
Randy reaches out to the Rednecks of South Park and proposes a plan to get them all jobs.
09/13/2017
01:26
What's a Jim Bob!?South ParkS21 E1
Eric comes home from school to find Alexa has been replaced.
09/13/2017
01:34
What Are You Talking About?South ParkS21 E1
Cartman and Heidi try to reconcile, but Cartman won't listen.
09/13/2017
01:35
It's Okay to Be SadSouth ParkS21 E1
Heidi leaves a sad message for Cartman. Meanwhile, Cartman could not be happier.
09/13/2017
01:04
Space to Entertain In Your HomeSouth ParkS21 E1
Sharon and Randy reveal Darryl's open concept remodel.
09/13/2017
00:53
He's Your Boyfriend, DudeSouth ParkS21 E2
The boys ask Craig to step up and talk to Tweek about scaring everyone. Meanwhile, Cartman and Heidi are back together.
09/20/2017
01:00
If You Promise to Keep It PrivateSouth ParkS21 E2
Heidi asks Stan about a sensitive topic. Meanwhile, the boys share a laugh at Cartman's expense.
09/20/2017
00:54
Cupcakes and Suicide AwarenessSouth ParkS21 E2
01:21
Crazy for CupcakesSouth ParkS21 E2
Tweek's gift of cupcakes calms a troubled world, until the President of the United States starts tweeting.
09/20/2017
01:40
Give Life a TrySouth ParkS21 E2
Eric raps, in epic style, to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:46
Focus On the Fidget SpinnerSouth ParkS21 E2
North Korea successfully launches a test missile over Tweek's house.
09/20/2017
00:55
A Thousand DovesSouth ParkS21 E2
Cartman begs PC Principal for more resources for suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:05
#EricDontDoItSouth ParkS21 E2
Eric and Heidi take their suicide prevention message to the streets.
09/20/2017
02:10
My Emotions Are Freaking You OutSouth ParkS21 E2
Tweek and Craig get into an argument while trying to spend some time together. Meanwhile, distracted driving runs rampant at Elitch Gardens.
09/20/2017
02:30
You Are So Up and DownSouth ParkS21 E2
After Heidi and Cartman get into another argument, Craig finally understands how he can help Tweek.
09/20/2017
02:37
Put It DownSouth ParkS21 E2
Craig, Tweek, Cartman and the town of South Park have a message for the President.
09/20/2017
02:17
I'll Crap All Over Their StatuesSouth ParkS21 E3
Kyle tries to convince Stan to reason with his dad, but Randy is on a mission to convince everyone how terrible Christopher Columbus was. Then Randy heads to New York to prove how serious he is.
09/27/2017